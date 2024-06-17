Hi Marley Welcomes Kim Gallagher Johnson as Senior Vice President, Customer

Former Liberty Mutual, Allstate Leader Brings 20 Years of Carrier Customer Experience Expertise

Hi Marley, creators of the only intelligent conversational platform built for the P&C insurance industry, today announced the appointment of Kim Johnson as Senior Vice President of Customer, focusing on delivery and experience. In this role, Johnson will join Hi Marley's leadership team to further sharpen the company's carrier perspective and champion the customer voice.

Johnson is a seasoned insurance industry executive with a 20-year history in customer experience, technology, and strategic transformation. She most recently held senior leadership positions at Liberty Mutual Insurance, where she spearheaded CX strategy and software product management for servicing and claims. Johnson is known for her collaborative leadership style, passion for customer-centricity, and deep understanding of the customer journey.

"Kim is an accomplished leader with proven experience fostering a culture of innovation while supporting carriers through large, strategic transformations," said Lauren McCollem, Chief Marketing & Customer Experience Officer at Hi Marley. "Kim's deep insurance experience gives her invaluable insight into the challenges carriers face and the pressures they're under to modernize the customer experience and improve operating efficiencies. We're thrilled Kim will be the champion of the carrier voice at Hi Marley, ensuring it's at the forefront of everything we do."

"I am passionate about the insurance industry, and I'm excited to join Hi Marley on their mission to make insurance more lovable," said Johnson. "Hi Marley's platform is transforming the way policyholders experience insurance interactions and, in turn, how they view their carriers. I'm looking forward to working with the talented team at Hi Marley to help our customers deliver exceptional experiences to their customers while continuing to innovate in this exciting space."

Before Liberty Mutual, Kim worked at Allstate Insurance and held leadership roles in the Technology, Human Resources, and Claims organizations. Kim started her career at Accenture, focusing on change management and human performance consulting, primarily in financial services.

