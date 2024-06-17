Faro Health Inc. Appoints Vivian DeWoskin as Chief Strategy Officer

Vivian joins Faro Health Inc. as the company aims to accelerate the growth and adoption of its market-leading SaaS platform for data-driven clinical development.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2024 / Faro Health Inc., the leading SaaS platform for data-driven clinical development, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vivian DeWoskin as Chief Strategy Officer.

Vivian joins the Faro Health team as the company looks to significantly accelerate the market footprint for its AI-based platform, which aims to transform the clinical trial protocol development process by enabling data-driven, patient-focused decisions in protocol development. Vivian brings a unique combination of skills and experience gained across roles in consulting, sales, product strategy, and commercial leadership that will be essential in defining and solidifying Faro's leadership position in the market.

Vivian's passion for the intersection of AI and healthcare began in her undergraduate education at Princeton University, where she studied cognitive and computational neuroscience and developed a deep appreciation for data and predictive modeling. She spent the early years of her career deeply immersed in all stages of drug development and commercialization at Trinity Life Sciences, gaining first-hand experience in the challenges of bringing new therapeutic innovations to market in an efficient and competitive manner. After pursuing her MBA at Berkeley-Haas, Vivian joined Komodo Health in 2019, where she would eventually serve as VP and Head of Strategy, situated at the intersection of commercial leadership and market strategy, as Komodo scaled their data and analytics software business to hundreds of life sciences customers. Most recently, Vivian returned to her neuroscience roots and deepened her passion for supporting Clinical Development as Chief Commercial Officer of NeuraLight, a digital biomarker company focused on neurodegenerative disease. At Faro, Vivian will leverage these experiences, leading a variety of key strategic initiatives, and serving as a "translator" between Faro, its customers, and the broader market.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Faro Health team at such a critical inflection point in the company's growth and in the adoption of AI by the industry," said Vivian about her new role. "When I first connected with the team, I was struck by the enormous potential of Faro's platform to revolutionize how data and insights are used to optimize and accelerate clinical development. By integrating directly into the upstream planning of clinical protocols, Faro allows biopharma companies to structure data that would otherwise be locked away in Word docs and PDFs, thus paving the way for them to leverage downstream AI and ML technologies to drive innovation alongside efficiency."

About Faro Health

Faro Health redefines how clinical protocols are developed by connecting all the stakeholders in the clinical trials ecosystem, including sponsor and CRO ClinOps teams, research sites, vendors, patients, and laboratories through a single software platform. The Faro platform provides a best-in-class standardized library of study activities that has been augmented with performance-related real-world data to provide intuitive insights during protocol development. Faro brings balance, centricity and flexibility to protocol development through detailed analysis of the impact of each study activity, ensuring teams have the optimum protocol design for operationally complex trials. As a result, clinical protocols developed using Faro's Smart Designer platform are operationally efficient in answering the right questions in the least burdensome way for patients, payers, and regulators. Sponsors, CROs, and researchers can learn more by visiting www.farohealth.com and requesting a consultation with a Faro solutions expert.

