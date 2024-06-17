Treasury Intelligence Solutions: TIS Announces New Executive Leadership Team

TIS Fosters Growth from Within: Announces Expanded Executive Leadership Team Following Strategic Investment

BERLIN KÖPENICK, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2024 / Today, Treasury Intelligence Solutions (TIS) has announced updates to their executive leadership team.

Following closely on the heels of their majority growth investment by Marlin Equity Partners, this expanded leadership team - consisting exclusively of internal promotions and reassignments - serves to solidify TIS' position across each core area of operations.

This strategic leadership restructuring acknowledges the exceptional contributions of TIS's long-tenured personnel, whose proven track record and leadership qualities have been instrumental to the company's success. By empowering these talented individuals to lead core operational areas, TIS is positioned to scale more effectively, capitalize on significant market opportunities, and drive the next phase of profitable growth.

The list of new executive assignments is as follows:

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) - Erik Masing : Having served as Group CEO of TIS for the past 5 years, Erik will now continue as global CEO of TIS. Erik brings a wealth of acquired knowledge from 30+ years of financial executive experience, and we are thrilled to retain his leadership position at the helm of our company.

Having served as Group CEO of TIS for the past 5 years, Erik will now continue as global CEO of TIS. Erik brings a wealth of acquired knowledge from 30+ years of financial executive experience, and we are thrilled to retain his leadership position at the helm of our company. Chief Financial Officer (CFO) - Bastienne Foeller : Bastienne has held the role of CFO at TIS since 2021 and has over 15 years of experience in high-ranking financial and CFO positions. We are pleased to announce she will retain her role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for TIS.

Bastienne has held the role of CFO at TIS since 2021 and has over 15 years of experience in high-ranking financial and CFO positions. We are pleased to announce she will retain her role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for TIS. Chief Client Officer (CCO) - Jan Bakker : Jan Bakker has been with TIS (and formerly Cashforce) for nearly five years, and has contributed to company growth through numerous channels within the technology, product, and security arenas. He has held COO and CTO roles at multiple SaaS and fintech companies over a 25+ year career, and we're confident in his ability to now lead us as our new CCO.

Jan Bakker has been with TIS (and formerly Cashforce) for nearly five years, and has contributed to company growth through numerous channels within the technology, product, and security arenas. He has held COO and CTO roles at multiple SaaS and fintech companies over a 25+ year career, and we're confident in his ability to now lead us as our new CCO. Chief Product Officer (CPO) - Jon Paquette : Jon Paquette joined TIS in 2019 after more than a decade of operating in various corporate treasury roles, and has achieved great success as a leader within the pre-sales, product strategy, and solution groups. Jon will now take over as Chief Product Officer (CPO) with the goal of strategically expanding and enhancing TIS' cloud software and service suite.

Jon Paquette joined TIS in 2019 after more than a decade of operating in various corporate treasury roles, and has achieved great success as a leader within the pre-sales, product strategy, and solution groups. Jon will now take over as Chief Product Officer (CPO) with the goal of strategically expanding and enhancing TIS' cloud software and service suite. Chief Sales Officer (CSO) - Thomas Wiese : Dr. Thomas Wiese has operated within corporate sales for nearly 20 years and has accomplished remarkable results for TIS since 2020, when he joined as the Head of EMEA Sales. We are excited that Thomas will now expand his role in the organization as Chief Sales Officer, with responsibility over TIS' global sales operations.

Dr. Thomas Wiese has operated within corporate sales for nearly 20 years and has accomplished remarkable results for TIS since 2020, when he joined as the Head of EMEA Sales. We are excited that Thomas will now expand his role in the organization as Chief Sales Officer, with responsibility over TIS' global sales operations. Chief Technology Officer (CTO) - Wouter De Bie : Wouter De Bie has served TIS (and formerly Cashforce) admirably within the product and technology divisions, having successfully orchestrated TIS' largest internal teams in an efficient and strategic manner. Moving forward, Wouter will now spearhead the continued development of TIS' technology infrastructure and innovative expansion as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Wouter De Bie has served TIS (and formerly Cashforce) admirably within the product and technology divisions, having successfully orchestrated TIS' largest internal teams in an efficient and strategic manner. Moving forward, Wouter will now spearhead the continued development of TIS' technology infrastructure and innovative expansion as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Co-Founder, Lead Advisor & Chief Evangelist - Joerg Wiemer : As the co-founder of TIS and former Head of Treasury at SAP, Joerg Wiemer has played an invaluable role in the growth, expansion, and success of the company since its inception in 2010. Having held the former executive role as CEO, Joerg will now serve as a lead advisor and Chief Evangelist for the company.

As the co-founder of TIS and former Head of Treasury at SAP, Joerg Wiemer has played an invaluable role in the growth, expansion, and success of the company since its inception in 2010. Having held the former executive role as CEO, Joerg will now serve as a lead advisor and Chief Evangelist for the company. Executive Vice President (EVP) Global Marketing - Jennifer Knutel: Now in the 4th year of her tenure with TIS and with over 20 years of prior marketing experience, Jennifer has already had a major impact on TIS' ability to increase market awareness and enhance brand reputation. Having operated formerly as the Head of U.S. marketing and then VP of Global Marketing, Jen will now take the lead as TIS' EVP of Global Marketing, with full responsibility over the division.

The above leadership changes are expected to take effect within TIS immediately. We would like to thank each of the above individuals for their continued dedication to TIS, our staff, and our clients, and look forward to achieving further innovation and growth together in the months and years ahead.

For more information about the appointments and their expected impact on TIS operations and the broader industry, refer to the below contact information.

About TIS: TIS helps CFOs, Treasurers, and Finance teams transform their global cash flow, liquidity, and payment functions. Since 2010, our award-winning cloud platform and best-in-class service model have empowered the entire office of the CFO to collaborate more effectively and attain maximum efficiency, automation, and control. By streamlining connectivity between our customers' back-office systems and their worldwide banks, vendors, and business partners, TIS enables users to achieve superior performance in key areas surrounding cash forecasting, working capital, outbound payments, financial messaging, fraud prevention, payment compliance, and more.

With over 11,000 banking options, $80 billion in daily cash managed, and $2.7 trillion in annual transaction volume, TIS has a proven track record of combining our unparalleled market expertise with tailored client and community feedback to drive digital transformation for companies of all sizes and industries. As a result, hundreds of organizations and thousands of practitioners rely on TIS daily to gain strategic advantage, monetize data, improve operational efficiency, and better manage risk.

For more information, visit tispayments.com and begin reimagining your approach to global cash flow, liquidity, and payments.

Contact Information

Jennifer Knutel

EVP Global Marketing

jennifer.knutel@tispayments.com

SOURCE: TIS

View the original press release on newswire.com.