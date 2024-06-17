Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2024) - Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTCQB: BKUCF) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on June 17th, 2024 at 2:00 pm ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/events/rcwebinar-bsk/.

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Agreement to Advance the Ivana Uranium Deposit to Feasibility and Then to Commercial Production.

Commodities to be covered: Uranium.

About Blue Sky Uranium

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTCQB: BKUCF) is one of Argentina's best-positioned uranium and vanadium exploration companies with over 4,000 km 2 (400,000 ha) of prospective properties. The Company's mission is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by acquiring, exploring and advancing to produce a portfolio of uranium vanadium projects, emphasizing near-surface deposits with low-cost production potential in the short term. The Company follows the best international exploration practices, focusing on respect for the environment, communities, and cultures in all the areas in which we operate.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an CIRO-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, and Retail Investment Advisory services.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For further information:

Blue Sky Uranium

CEO Niko Cacos

VP Guillermo Pensado

7786860135

perger@grossogroup.com

For additional information contact marketing@redcloudfs.com or visit:

www.redcloudfs.com

www.facebook.com/RedCloudFinancialServices

www.twitter.com/RedCloudFS

www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc

www.youtube.com/c/RedCloudFinancialServicesInc

www.instagram.com/redcloudfs

