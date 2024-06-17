Anderson, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2024) - Ideal Group of Companies, Inc. (OTC Pink: IDGR) ("Ideal Group" or the "Company") brand Eclipse Real Estate Development, is helping to fight cybercrime by partnering with cyber security provider National Cyber Security.

National Cyber Security is a leader offering cyber protection for real estate agents and brokers to use as a useful and meaningful closing gift for their clients. National Cyber Security introduced their trademarked Cyber Protection Gift in August 2023, and since then, thousands of new homeowners have registered for it.

"In 2023, the scale of cybercrime was substantial, impacting millions of individuals globally," says Gregory Evans, creator of the Cyber Protection Gift. "According to the FBI's Internet Crime Report, there were 880,418 complaints of cybercrime, marking a 10% increase from 2022."

"According to the data firm Statista, there were 4.9 million residential properties sold in the United States," says Robert Egeland, President of Ideal Group subsidiary Oxygen Mortgage. "So, if there were 4.9 million residential properties sold, roughly 18% or, as Mr. Evans mentioned, 880,418 reported being victims of cybercrime."

A closing gift is a meaningful way to show appreciation to a real estate agent's client after the purchase of a home. Realtors will purchase the Cyber Protection Package and gift it to their respective clients who can use it anytime.

The National Cyber Protection Gift includes:

Cyber protection for up to 5 computers

Ransomware and malware protection

Scans your home network for vulnerabilities

Detects when a hacker is on your home network

Detects when a hacker tries to turn on your cameras

VPN for Wi-Fi security

Dark web monitoring

2 personal background checks

Free online training and certification courses for kids, parents and seniors

If you are a real estate broker or agent, go to https://cyberprotectiongift.org to learn how to utilize the gift offer.

About Ideal Group of Companies Inc.

Ideal Group of Companies Inc. (idealgroupcorp.com) is a diversified real estate and financing company. Its real estate development division under the brand Eclipse Real Estate Development is engaged in acquiring, developing, and operating multifamily, mixed-use, commercial, and residential real estate, vacation rentals and RV resorts, and housing development projects. Its mortgage brokerage division under Oxygen Mortgage Inc. provides consumer mortgage services and, through Oxygen Commercial, provides financing for commercial projects. Ideal Group Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary, Portfolio Partners, Inc., is the parent company of Travel Zen, Inc., which acquires deeds to fractional timeshares in a portfolio of premium resorts at some of the most popular resorts in the USA. For more information, visit idealgroupcorp.com.

