Attendees will see how developers across sectors including retail and automotive are harnessing the power of Unity to improve operations and drive business success

Unity (NYSE: U), the world's leading platform of tools for creators to build and grow real-time games, apps, and experiences across multiple platforms, will demonstrate how virtual and mixed reality is bringing transformative change for companies across industries at the Augmented World Expo (AWE). Running from June 18 to June 20 in Long Beach, California, AWE will give attendees a firsthand, customer-guided look at how extended reality (XR) applications made with Unity are helping businesses drive efficiencies, generate new revenue streams, and transform experiences.

On June 17, the day before the show officially begins, Unity will host a day-long AWE Vision Workshop aimed at helping developers more effectively leverage Unity's visionOS support and PolySpatial tools used to create applications and experiences for Apple Vision Pro. This full, pre-conference workshop will give attendees practical insights from active developers, with speakers including team members from TriggerXR, TRIPP Inc., Osso VR, govar GmbH, Project Archer, and Dulce Dotcom. The full agenda is available here.

"We have had the opportunity to work with Unity's PolySpatial tools since the early access phase. The knowledge that we've gained from working with this tech has been influential to not only the way we approach development for Vision Pro, but even in the ways that we operate between departments, and as a company overall," said James Roosevelt, Director of Technology at TriggerXR. "New hardware and platforms come with difficult decisions, trade offs, and great learnings. We're excited to share how we've navigated this new frontier while developing several projects to date for Vision Pro."

At booth 442, Unity customers will provide live demonstrations showcasing the creative ways they've utilized Unity's development platform for industrial purposes across industries ranging from retail to manufacturing, including how real-time data can sync with a virtual environment in an Apple Vision Pro-based "internet of things" demo that links a Bosch manufacturing machine to its Apple Vision Pro-based digital twin.

"Between the upcoming launch of Unity 6 in GA and the exploding interest in spatial computing, we couldn't be more excited to continue to help our industry partners tap into the enormous potential that XR unlocks for businesses," said Sarah Lash, VP of Industry Sales at Unity. "At AWE USA 2024, we're shining a spotlight on real-world examples of how our customers are leveraging Unity tools to deliver efficiencies and power transformative real-time experiences."

AWE is set to bring new details on how Unity 6, Cloud Workflows, and the Pixyz Engine will soon work in tandem with flexible data ingestion pipelines to build an SDK that can build multi-platform experiences and repeatable business solutions. This single data and asset management system will help companies with existing 3D data and models visualize these in new ways to simulate processes and solve inefficiencies.

To learn more about Unity Industry, please visit our website.

