Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Neue Kursrakete – Deutsche Aktie im Höhenflug
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
17.06.2024 15:14 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trainwell Announces Exciting Summer Sale: Three Months of Unlimited Remote, 1-on-1 Personal Training

Special offer includes a free consultation to jumpstart your personalized fitness journey.

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2024 / Trainwell, a leading provider of remote personal training, is thrilled to announce a 2024 summer sale offering three full months of unlimited 1-on-1 personal training for $297. This incredible deal also includes a complimentary consultation to help kickstart your fitness journey.

Trainwell app trainner

Trainwell app trainner
Connect with a 1-on-1 personal trainer with the Trainwell app.


Trainwell's fully remote model connects clients with top-tier personal trainers across the country, ensuring personalized fitness plans that fit seamlessly into any schedule. With a focus on improving health and quality of life, trainwell's trainers provide expert guidance, motivation, and support every step of the way.

"We're excited to offer this special summer sale to make it easier for everyone to achieve their fitness goals," said John LaGue, COO at trainwell. "Our unlimited remote, 1-on-1 training sessions are designed to provide the flexibility and personalized attention that our clients need to succeed."

To take advantage of this limited-time offer and receive a free consultation, visit https://www.trainwell.net and sign up before July 31, 2024. Don't miss out on this opportunity to transform your fitness routine with trainwell's expert trainers.

About trainwell: trainwell is a fully remote personal training company dedicated to providing top-quality, personalized fitness training to clients across the United States. With a team of experienced trainers and a commitment to exceptional results, trainwell empowers individuals to achieve their fitness goals from the comfort of their own homes.

Contact Information

John LaGue
COO
john@trainwell.net

SOURCE: Trainwell

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.