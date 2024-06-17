Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2024) - Bayhorse Silver Inc, (TSXV: BHS) (OTCQB: BHSIF) (FSE: 7KXN) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") reports that it has received approval for its up to 10,000 ft (3048 m) diamond drill program on the recently completed VTEM survey area that shows a large low resistivity anomaly that may represent an intrusive mass at its Pegasus Project in Idaho, one mile east of its Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA.

The planned initial deep drilling program of 5 drill holes of up to 1800 feet (548.6 meters) deep is based upon the low resistivity targets identified in the survey that starts at 330 ft (100.6 meters) below surface and extends to 1800 ft (550 meters) in depth.

The low resistivity anomaly extends over a mile (1.6 km) from the NNW to the SSE and is believed to extend past the VTEM survey area to the south of the 4 sq/mile (1036 ha) Pegasus claim group.

Bayhorse CEO, Graeme O'Neill, comments "early drill permitting is necessary to avoid delays during the favorable summer drilling season, and our technical team has done wonders in getting the permitting completed so quickly."

Figure 1, Planned drill locations based upon VTEM survey low resistivity zone(s).

About Bayhorse Silver Inc.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. is an exploration and production company with a 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine located in Oregon, USA. With state of the art Steinert Ore-Sorting technology reducing waste rock entering the processing stream by up to 85%, we have created a minimum environmental impact facility capable of mining 200 tons of mineralization per day and the ability to process and supply 3,600 tons per year of silver/copper concentrate ranging between 7,500 to 15,000 g/t using standard flotation processing at its milling facility in nearby Payette County, Idaho, USA, with an offtake agreement in place with Ocean Partners UK Limited. The Company also has an option to acquire an 80% interest in the Brandywine high grade silver/gold property located in B.C. Canada. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive mining expertise in both exploration and building mines.

