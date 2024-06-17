Ready-to-use kit enables detection of binding antibodies against AAV vectors without the need for serotype-specific assays

Gyros Protein Technologies AB, a pioneer in automated nanoliter-scale immunoassays and leading provider of peptide synthesizers today announced the introduction of its GyrolabGeneric Anti-Adeno Associated Virus (AAV) Kit. The new ready-to-use kit facilitates the qualitative assessment of pre-existing binding antibodies against AAV vectors, enabling screening in pre-clinical and clinical settings. The kit supports identification of pre-existing immunity that may interfere with the efficacy of AAV-based gene therapy delivery.

The ready-to-use kit, designed to detect total binding anti-capsid antibodies against the most commonly used AAV serotypes, is the first of its kind on the market for assessing pre-existing anti-AAV antibodies, streamlining the screening process by eliminating the need for serotype-specific assay development. Compared to other methods currently used for detecting pre-existing binding antibodies, the kit removes the need for capsid labelling, reducing variability and ensuring reproducible data whilst requiring small quantities of viral capsids, preserving precious drug volumes.

The kit is optimized for use on all Gyrolab systems and expands the utility of the Gyrolab platform into the bioanalytical field of AAV-based gene therapies. Automation with Gyrolab systems reduces variability due to manual pipetting and speeds up workflows by reducing assay development time and generating results within 90 minutes, helping to accelerate the development of novel gene therapies.

Mark Vossenaar, General Manager, Biopharmaceutical Development Division, Gyros Protein Technologies, commented: "The new Gyrolab Generic Anti-AAV Kit is tailored to meet customer needs in the bioanalysis of AAV-based gene therapeutics, focusing on efficiency, resource, and time-savings. This innovative addition expands our portfolio of ready-to-use kits, providing a rapid, cost-effective solution for the detection of total binding antibodies without necessitating serotype-specific assay development or extensive optimization. Gyrolab Generic Anti-AAV Kit provides our customers with convenience whilst ensuring robust and reliable data. This allows for more informed decisions regarding individual stratification following preexisting anti-AAV antibody screening."

For more information on the GyrolabGeneric Anti-AAV Kit, please visit:

https://www.gyrosproteintechnologies.com/immunoassays/products/gyrolab-generic-anti-aav-kit

