CUTV News Welcomes Nikia Pratt of to Know Thy Self LLC

Jim Masters of Close-Up TV Gets Incisive with Moach (Mom Coach) and Author Nikia Pratt

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2024 / CUTV News Inc. features Nikia Pratt in an in-depth studio interview. Nikia's journey of self-discovery led her to end a 22-year relationship that was filled with domestic violence. Rebuilding her personal life as a single mother who eventually found love again, highlighted the extreme level of toxicity at her place of employment. Nikia rose through the ranks during her 20-year career with the government. She eventually became the Assistant Deputy Director.

However, just like the toxic relationship she endured for 22 years, her job began impacting her mental and physical health. Leaving the marriage and career were the two best decisions she said she's ever made. Now, she is living a purpose-driven life as a Moach - Mom Coach.

Nikia discusses this and more in just-released video interviews with Jim Masters. She further talks about her life as a Moach, a term she created because she wanted to stand out from all life coaches. Nikia is a Moach who empowers mompreneurs to operate at their maximum potential and unleash their lives of abundance. She brands the woman as a dynamic individual set apart from her assigned personal and professional roles.

Nikia's motto is knowing who you are is the GPS to life. A GPS provides a clear sense of direction to your next destination. Knowing who you are works the same way. When you know who you are, you align with your purpose and have an understanding of where you are headed. In the video, you will learn about Nikia's story as a survivor of domestic abuse and a single mom and the parallel story in the book she wrote, Picture Perfect. The story is inspired by true life events that she experienced as a mother, an abused wife, a professional, and a woman who did not know herself or her worth. Nina, the main character, is a woman who is living the Picture Perfect life until her world crashes down around her and she is forced to rebuild it from ground zero. Writing the book was a cathartic process. Learn more about Niki's personal and professional journey on her website www.nikiknows.com.

CUTV News Inc.,150 Broadhollow Road, Melville, NY, 11747

Contact Information:

Louis Ceparano

President

Lou@cutvnews.com

(631) 850-3314

