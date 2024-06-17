LogicBoost Labs Expands Portfolio to Include Immersive HR Technology Platform RemoteBridge

Startup Accelerator's latest investment helps companies hire, accelerate, and retain the best people through immersive technology.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2024 / LogicBoost Labs, a startup accelerator focused on promoting the growth of early-stage B2B SaaS startups, today announced their seed investment in RemoteBridge, an immersive 3D platform helping HR and TA leaders build and connect remote teams.

The investment package from LogicBoost Labs includes putting cash on the balance sheet for growth and expert advice in sales, marketing, customer success, and tech development from the in-house team of experts.

Remotebrige was founded in 2021 to reinvent recruiting, onboarding, and training and to address the rise of so-called 'Zoom fatigue.' RemoteBridge creates immersive workplace experiences that help companies hire, accelerate, and retain the best people. The company provides a radically different approach. Through its browser-based, immersive experiences - all without goggles or downloads - Remotebridge helps clients seamlessly integrate new hires, resulting in higher retention rates, quicker time to proficiency, and a happier, more engaged workforce.

"With the rise of remote work, every company needs effective virtual tools for recruiting, onboarding, and training," said Jonathan Cogley, Founder, and CEO of LogicBoost Labs. "RemoteBridge ensures employees are engaged and connected from day one, helping build strong, cohesive teams no matter where they are. This is the future of work, and investing in solutions like RemoteBridge is essential for staying ahead."

"We are thrilled to be working with Jonathan and the team at Logic Boost Labs," said Alex Sheshunoff, CEO and Chief People Officer, Remotebridge. "I believe their model of providing not only capital but also quantified time and expertise, will increasingly become the standard in the industry. We are already seeing the kind of value they bring far beyond just capital."

This new funding will allow the company to expand its offerings. The company recently launched a new tool, Sales Trainer, powered by practical AI. Now, instead of practicing with expensive prospects, new salespeople can train with a bot, receive suggestions, win prizes, and, most importantly, gain the skills and confidence they need to supercharge sales.

Hundreds of companies, including 19 of the Fortune 100, use Remotebridge to drive revenue, foster long-term retention, and build culture.

For more information on LogicBoost Labs or Remotebridge, please visit https://www.logicboostlabs.com/ or https://Remotebridge.com/

About LogicBoost Labs:

LogicBoost Labs is a startup accelerator designed to advance the growth of pre-revenue and early-stage B2B SaaS startups. As such, LogicBoost Labs offers a full-service line-up of resources and capabilities to further increase the likelihood of a young company's success. Each portfolio company has full access to LBL's talented pool of experienced executives whose sole job is to guide and mentor start-ups on such matters as staffing, sales, marketing, technical support, and customer success. The ultimate goal: take the start-up from early revenue or pre-revenue to 1 million ARR.

