Academics have used geospatial land-eligibility research and existing legislation to identify the potential for up to 4. 7 GW of floating PV, 24. 6 GW of solar parking, and 5,437 GW of agrivoltaics in Germany. Researchers have analyzed the potential of floating, parking and agrivoltaics in Germany. They say PV on parking lots, bodies of water, and agricultural areas are all ways of co-using land for solar production while reducing land-use conflicts. Their assessment used detailed geospatial land eligibility assessments and considered existing legislation in Germany. Researchers identified study ...

