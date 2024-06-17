Anzeige
PR Newswire
17.06.2024 16:06 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prada Beauty: PRADA SPRING/SUMMER 2025 MENSWEAR SHOW

Skin prep by Lynsey Alexander, Global Creative Makeup Artist of Prada Beauty

MILAN, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prada Spring/Summer 2025 Menswear fashion show was held on June 16, 2024 inside the Deposito at Fondazione Prada, Milan.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9275551-prada-spring-summer-2025-menswear-show/

**FACE**

Alexander enhances skin with Prada Skincare, employing Prada Augmented Skin The Essence as a first step. This transformative 2-in-1 toner and micro-peel essence optimizes and renews skin texture while gently exfoliating to prepare skin for the steps that follow. Next, Alexander applies Prada Augmented Skin The Serum, a cream to water serum to even and refine skin tone, before applying Prada Augmented Skin The Cream to strengthen the skin barrier and reveal a smooth and translucent radiance. As the final step, Alexander applies a minimal layer of the Prada Reveal Foundation for a naturally diffused finish.

**LIPS**

To enhance the lips, Alexander applies Prada Balm to smooth and moisturize lips for a natural, matte finish.

Product List:

  • Prada Augmented Skin The Essence
  • Prada Augmented Skin The Serum
  • Prada Augmented Skin The Cream
  • Prada Reveal The Foundation
  • Prada Balm

Contact:
Sophie.weinmann@loreal.com

Additional images available at the following link: https://we.tl/t-NrJfqOEVlC

Photographer Credit: Marco Lessi

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2440183/PRADA_BEAUTY.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2345560/4763195/Prada_Beauty_Logo.jpg

PRADA SPRING/SUMMER 2025 MENSWEAR SHOW

Prada Beauty Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/prada-springsummer-2025-menswear-show-302174260.html

