AEG's Lee Zeidman Awarded the Environmental Leadership Award by the Green Sports Alliance

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2024 / AEG's Lee Zeidman, President of Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and L.A. LIVE, received the Environmental Leadership Award from the Green Sports Alliance during the 14th annual Green Sports Alliance Summit on Monday, June 12, 2024.

The ceremony was hosted by award-winning sportscaster Sarah Spain and recognized individuals or organizations that have demonstrated extraordinary leadership towards sustainability, environmental stewardship, and community engagement. Former recipients of the award include renowned athlete Billie Jean King; Christina Lurie, Owner of Eagles; Gary Bettman, NHL Commissioner; and Bud Selig, former MLB Commissioner.

"I am deeply honored to receive the Environmental Leadership Award from the Green Sports Alliance," said Lee Zeidman, President of Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater, and L.A. LIVE. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who strive every day to make our venues at L.A. LIVE a model for environmental stewardship in sports and live events. We are committed to continuing our efforts to create a greener, more sustainable future for our community and our world."

Under Zeidman's helm, Crypto.com Arena and the venues at L.A. LIVE have implemented several sustainability initiatives that have led the sports and live entertainment industry. In addition to achieving the International WELL Building Institute's WELL Health-Safety Rating and being certified by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council for their Star Facility Accreditation, Crypto.com Arena was one of the first venues to install rooftop solar panels, Bloom Energy fuel cells, and LED sports lighting. During the Green Sports Alliance Summit, the arena and Peacock Theater announced that they will be implementing a full-time reusable r.Cup program throughout both venues in collaboration with r.World.

The 2024 Green Sports Alliance Summit: Faster, Further, Together, took place on June 11, 12 and 13 in Los Angeles, CA. The event brought together international partners, industry leaders, sustainability experts, athletes and entertainers, and organizations committed to advancing environmental and social responsibility in the sports and entertainment industries. To learn more about the event, click here.

AEG's Lee Zeidman was awarded the Environmental Leadership Award by the Green Sports Alliance on on Monday, June 12, 2024.

