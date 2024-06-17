Integrated Financial Technologies Wins Channel Visionary Spotlight Award for its Managed Services Offering

Innovative BPO is Recognized for Delivering New Revenue Streams to MSPs and Value to End-Users through White-Labeled Smartsourcing Services

Leading business process outsourcing company Integrated Financial Technologies(IFT) announced that it has won a Visionary Spotlight Award from ChannelVision, a prominent media company that focuses on technology sales in the IT channels. IFT's intelligent outsourcing services- known as smartsourcing -were recognized in the Business Technology category as a Managed Service.

The Visionary Spotlight Awards honor companies for their "commitment to innovation and strides throughout the channel," according to Berge Kaprelian, founder of Beka Business Media and publisher at ChannelVision. This year's competition drew a record number of applicants, according to the publisher.

IFT's smartsourcing program combines experienced agents with proven market expertise and state-of-the-art technology that helps businesses improve efficiency in areas such as customer service, sales, collections, business development, and marketing. MSPs can white-label these services, strengthening their brands and tapping into a lucrative revenue stream. Most partners and VARs can expect to receive margins of up to 18 percent in these engagements.

"We are delighted that ChannelVision recognizes the value of our smartsourcing initiative, and its potential to deliver lucrative opportunities for channel partners," said Tod Chisholm, president at IFT. "Managed services providers are always looking to add different programs and services that will not only make their customers more successful, but will also enhance their own stature as trusted advisors. Our smartsourcing services do that by providing valuable support in a cost-effective manner."

About Integrated Financial Technologies

Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT) is a market leader in delivering efficient, reliable, and secure back-office solutions to companies across North America. Based in Vancouver, IFT's unique combination of deep expertise and robust technology enables the company to provide a multitude of services in sales, collections, reporting, and customer care. IFT's North American-based agents are fully trained in financial services processes and a host of service-related industries, and adhere to strict data privacy and security mandates. Their services enable end-customers to increase revenue, lower operating costs, and improve customer service-without incurring added overhead. For more information on their MSP offering, please visit www.iftsolutions.com.

