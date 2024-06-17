Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Neue Kursrakete – Deutsche Aktie im Höhenflug
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
17.06.2024 16:38 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Foundation Software's Mobile Workforce Podcast Hosts CEO Mike Ode

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2024 / Tune into the latest episode of the Mobile Workforce Podcast and listen as host Mike Merril welcomes Foundation Software CEO Mike Ode. Their conversation provides a valuable look into how software advancements have improved efficiency in the industry.

"Construction-specific solutions not only address contractors' challenges but they also enhance the way we manage and execute projects," said Mike Ode. "It's about making informed decisions quickly, which can be the difference between profit and loss."

Merril and Ode also discuss how strong vendor-client relationships contribute to continuous improvement in construction management tools.

"We're going to get educated. We're going to find out what we do well," Ode said, referencing conversations with clients. "And then more importantly, we're going to find out what we don't do well, and what people would like to see us get better at. That's how we navigate what to work on next."

Tune in to this must-listen episode to learn how your construction management can be transformed by technology. Don't miss out on the strategies that are setting new standards in the industry. Catch this latest episode of the Mobile Workforce Podcast here.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

WorkMax

WorkMax is a leading time tracking mobile app. WorkMax uses cutting-edge features like geofencing and facial recognition to maximize accuracy and eliminate buddy punching. For more information, visit www.workmax.com.

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski
VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800

SOURCE: Foundation Software

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.