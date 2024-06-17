Foundation Software's Mobile Workforce Podcast Hosts CEO Mike Ode

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2024 / Tune into the latest episode of the Mobile Workforce Podcast and listen as host Mike Merril welcomes Foundation Software CEO Mike Ode. Their conversation provides a valuable look into how software advancements have improved efficiency in the industry.

"Construction-specific solutions not only address contractors' challenges but they also enhance the way we manage and execute projects," said Mike Ode. "It's about making informed decisions quickly, which can be the difference between profit and loss."

Merril and Ode also discuss how strong vendor-client relationships contribute to continuous improvement in construction management tools.

"We're going to get educated. We're going to find out what we do well," Ode said, referencing conversations with clients. "And then more importantly, we're going to find out what we don't do well, and what people would like to see us get better at. That's how we navigate what to work on next."

Tune in to this must-listen episode to learn how your construction management can be transformed by technology. Don't miss out on the strategies that are setting new standards in the industry. Catch this latest episode of the Mobile Workforce Podcast here.

