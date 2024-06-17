Cresa Boston: Cresa Named a Best Place to Work in Boston Business Journal's Annual Awards

Firm honored for workplace excellence for the 18th year

The Boston office of Cresa , the world's largest tenant-focused commercial real estate firm, is proud to announce that it has once again been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Boston Business Journal (BBJ). Cresa was recognized in the small (50-99 employees) category and celebrated alongside fellow nominees at an awards event held on June 13th.

As an eighteen-time recipient of this recognition, Cresa understands the importance of fostering an exceptional employee experience in today's competitive market. In the last year alone, Cresa has made such improvements as to implement a flex/unlimited paid time off policy, expand its parental leave policy, and grant employees access to a new state-of-the-art fitness center at no cost. The company has also invested in an office expansion project to provide additional work and collaboration spaces.

But even with the extensive benefits package and office amenities, Cresa employees are quick to point to the company's innovative leadership and collaborative work style when asked why they enjoy working at Cresa.

"I really feel valued for my contributions here," said Reena Patel, Senior Vice President. "Our leaders recognize good ideas and act on them, and there's an entrepreneurial spirit that underlies everything we do. And of course, we get to work with great people, which is the biggest plus."

"The employee experience seems to be at the forefront of many of the decisions made by our leadership team," said Andrew Orpik, Principal. "Whether it's upgrades to the office, new technology to support the business, or amenities like the new gym, it's clear that enabling our team to perform at its best is a priority. And many of those improvements directly enhance our client service delivery, so it's a win-win."

Cresa's investment in their team is born out of the company-wide commitment to taking good care of each other and doing the right thing for employees and clients alike. And this philosophy begins at the top.

"Our team continues to raise the bar in performance and service delivery," said Adam Subber, Managing Principal. "We're happy to invest in tools, workplace features, and programs to support our employees holistically and allow them to do their best work."

As the latest improvement project, Cresa recently announced an expansion and renovation of its office at 280 Congress Street. The new workplace will feature additional seating and workspace options, collaboration and touchdown areas, and a new event space. Cresa plans to host client events and gatherings in the space, which offers expansive views in the heart of the city.

Cresa is the world's largest commercial real estate firm exclusively representing space occupiers. With a full spectrum of real estate services and a global partnership with Knight Frank, Cresa's advisors support clients through all phases of the real estate cycle. Founded in Boston, the company partners with a number of local charities such as the Greater Boston Food Bank, Rosie's Place, Cradles to Crayons, Special Olympics, and others. This charity work allows the company to give back to the community while growing team culture and building morale.

