17.06.2024 16:46 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Hermana Holding ASA, on First North NOK

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Hermana Holding ASA, shares to trading on
First North NOK, with effect from June 18, 2024. 

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name:      HERMAo         
Round lot:      1            
Currency:       NOK           
Clearing:       CCP cleared       
Settlement:      VPS, Norway       
ISIN code:      NO0013209239      
Order book ID:    340209         
Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195  
Tick Size:      MiFID II tick size table
MIC Code:       ONSE          

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
