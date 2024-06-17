Old Second Bancorp Inc.: O2 Sponsor Finance Hires Sean Maher as Vice President

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2024 / O2 Sponsor Finance, a division of Old Second National Bank (NASDAQ:OSBC), today announced that it has recently hired Sean Maher as Vice President, Underwriting.

"We are excited to announce that Sean Maher has been recently hired as Vice President of O2 Sponsor Finance. Sean brings great underwriting experience to our team and he will be helpful in driving our continued growth. Since we started O2 Sponsor Finance almost two and half years ago, we have been growing our portfolio substantially and our focus has always been on taking care of our clients and growing our team as necessary always with the high-quality people available. Sean complements our existing team perfectly." Said O2 Sponsor Finance President Joe Gaffigan.

About O2 Sponsor Finance: O2 Sponsor Finance is a national provider of cash flow-based loans to lower middle market businesses with typically $10 to $100 million in revenue and between $2 million and $10 million in EBITDA. O2 Sponsor Finance focuses on supporting private equity sponsors, independent sponsors and family offices in their acquisition or recapitalization of lower middle market companies. For more information, please visit www.O2sponsorfinance.com.

About Old Second Bancorp, Inc.: Old Second Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank, which celebrated 150 years of operation in 2021. Old Second's common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol "OSBC". More information about Old Second is available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of its website www.oldsecond.com.

Old Second National Bank, Member FDIC, was recently named number one among "Best Bank in Illinois 2021." This was the second straight year the bank was selected by customers for the award. Awards are determined based on a survey of over 25,000 U.S. customers who rate banks on overall satisfaction as well as trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.

As of March 31, 2024, Old Second has approximately $5.6 billion in assets, $4.6 billion in deposits and $4.0 billion in loans.

Contact:

Bradley S. Adams EVP, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer (630) 906-5484

SOURCE: Old Second Bancorp Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com