Screencastify Expands Interactive Video Platform using AI to Enhance Education Outcomes

Screencastify, a simple interactive video platform, announces its evolution from a video recording tool to a full-fledged communication and learning solution that saves teachers time and improves learning outcomes. This exciting development will be showcased at the ISTELive 2024 edtech conference, where Screencastify will unveil its latest product updates for the upcoming school year.

Originally launched as a simple screen recording application, Screencastify quickly became an essential resource for educators. Screencastify is a household name in education: it has 12M+ users, 430M+ videos created and used in almost 200 countries. Today, its expanded capabilities make Screencastify a must have for teachers in 2024. It consolidates many apps into a simple experience that integrates with the most popular LMSs.

For a teacher, Screencastify elevates their life. It improves communication and accessibility, delivers engaging homework quickly, assesses and improves student skills and makes the best learning content available to your student. All in a simple way.

New and Simple User Experience: An intuitive and streamlined interface designed to make navigating, organizing, and utilizing Screencastify easier than ever.

World Language Capabilities: The ability to to talk to anyone: students, parents or community. Translate videos into over 50+ world languages and promote inclusive learning, accessible learning, featuring one of the industry's first AI-powered voiceover in different languages.

AI: Automatically generates recommended video titles, descriptions, interactive quizzes, and short answer grading, significantly reducing the workload on teachers.

Collaborative Viewing Experience: Enhanced video viewing with transcripts, descriptions, and comments to make content more interactive.

Interactive Quizzes: Teachers can turn any video into an interactive assessment. Choose point values and set due dates, making video learning more engaging. Quizzes include multiple-choice, short answers, and notes.

Premium Library: Save time and don't recreate the wheel. Now integrated with Ad-free YouTube for Education bringing educational content that enables teachers to turn any YouTube video into an interactive, engaging video lesson or assessment.

Learning Standards Integration: Seamless alignment with educational standards to ensure compliance and enhance curriculum planning.

LMS Integrations with Gradebook Sync: Lives where you Effortlessly integrate with Google Classroom, Canvas, and Schoology, along with gradebook synchronization to streamline grading and record-keeping.

Video Assignments: Students learn best by doing. Submit is a fast, easy, and secure way for teachers to empower students to record and submit videos. Now with points/due dates, and an improved teacher grading flow, simplifying video assignment submissions and evaluations.

Top Districts Depend on Screencastify

Jefferson County Public Schools (KY)

Leadership- Teacher usage at JCPS is consistently measured in the thousands. Modeled from the top- their former Superintendent consistently used Screencastify for communication.

Cincinnati Public Schools (OH)

Learning Innovation- Always pushing for growth, teachers and students use Screencastify in new and creative ways. Guided by their fantastic LTT group and Screencastify Ambassadors.

Valdosta City (GA)

Scale Instructional Coaches - Internal teams use Screencastify to record teacher lessons, provide feedback, ask probing questions, and give teachers time to reflect with questions.

Join Us at ISTE

Join Screencastify's demo smash at Google for Education's booth, #1423, at ISTELive 2024 to experience firsthand how our innovative solutions are revolutionizing education.

Supercharge K-12 Education with Screencastify: Unlocking the Power of Video | Tuesday, June 25 | 11am MDT

For more information, please contact:

Name: Amy Stroup

Title: Manager, Marketing Operations

Email: amy@screencastify.com

About Screencastify

Established in 2016, Screencastify is the leading interactive video platform for education. Whether it's recording and editing video, assessing student understanding, or helping students practice skills, Screencastify helps teachers make learning more engaging and personalized with video. Tens of millions of people in more than 190 countries, and more than 70% of U.S. school districts use Screencastify to record, edit, and share on-demand video.

