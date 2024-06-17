LFTD Partners Inc. Applauds Florida Governor DeSantis for Veto of Jobs-Destroying Hemp Bill

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2024 / LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB:LIFD), the corporate parent of leading hemp-derived and other consumer products maker Lifted Made, issued the following open letter applauding Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for his June 7, 2024 veto of Senate Bill 1698, which if it had become law would have caused the shutdown of an estimated 5,000 businesses, the termination of employment of 64,000 employees earning $7.3 billion in wages, and the State of Florida losing $8.9 billion in taxable business revenue.

Dear Governor DeSantis,

Thank you for being courageous and protecting the hemp industry in Florida! Your veto safeguards thousands of Floridians' jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenue for Florida, while also providing Floridians healthier alternatives to opioids and alcohol.

SB 1698 was clearly an attempt by big marijuana companies to achieve a monopoly over cannabis in Florida by shutting down the livelihoods of thousands of hemp farmers, truckers, extractors, processors, testing labs, packagers, distributors, and retailers. It is ironic that some of the big marijuana companies, which manufacture and sell products that are explicitly illegal under federal law, are now trying to scare states into prohibiting hemp products that are explicitly legal under the 2018 federal Farm Bill.

Competition is healthy, and sensible regulations on both marijuana and hemp products are important, such as child-resistant packaging, age limitations, and lab testing requirements. But simply shutting down the entire hemp industry makes no sense. Instead of competing in the marketplace with the many options offered by the hemp industry, some of the big marijuana companies would rather just see the hemp industry destroyed by state legislation.

With all of the many issues facing our country today, is crushing the hemp industry the best use of our limited governmental resources? Let's not treat hemp-derived cannabinoids like they are fentanyl, meth or heroin. Hemp-derived cannabinoid products simply help people cope with the stresses of modern life, just like alcohol does.

Again, thank you Governor DeSantis for protecting the hemp industry in Florida!

Sincerely,

LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: LIFD)

Lifted Made, maker of Urb Finest Flowers

About LFTD Partners Inc.

Publicly traded LFTD Partners Inc., Jacksonville, FL (OTCQB:LIFD) is the parent corporation of Lifted Made, Kenosha, WI (www.urb.shop), which manufactures and sells hemp-derived and other psychoactive products under its award-winning Urb Finest Flowers brand. Lifted Made is the worldwide, exclusive manufacturer and seller of Diamond Supply Co. (www.DiamondSupplyCo.com), and Cali Sweets hemp-derived products, and is the exclusive manufacturer and seller in the USA of hemp-derived products for a subsidiary of a large, publicly traded US marijuana company. LFTD Partners Inc. also owns 4.99% of CBD-infused beverage and products maker Ablis (www.Ablis.shop), and of craft distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits (www.CraterLakeSpirits.com) and Bend Spirits, Inc. all located in Bend, OR. Please read LIFD's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which fully describe our business and the Risk Factors associated therewith. Stay updated with our company news and product launches by subscribing to our newsletters at www.LFTDPartners.com and at www.urb.shop.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes the operations, financing, growth, performance, products, plans and expectations of LFTD Partners Inc. and Lifted Made. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or contribute to these companies' actual operations, financing, growth, performance, products, plans or results of these companies differing materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. LFTD Partners Inc. and Lifted Made undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain other factors, including the risk factors set forth in LFTD Partners Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell common stock or any other securities of LFTD Partners Inc.

