Boom Supersonic Completes Construction of Overture Superfactory

First supersonic airliner factory in the U.S. strengthens next-generation American leadership in aerospace manufacturing

Overture aircraft produced at Superfactory will bring vital innovation to aviation and set a new standard for global air travel

Hundreds of millions of passengers will fly supersonic on Overture airliners

GREENSBORO, N.C. and DENVER, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boom Supersonic , the company building the world's fastest airliner, today held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Overture Superfactory, celebrating the completion of construction. Located at the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, North Carolina, the Overture Superfactory is the first supersonic airliner factory in the United States. Overture is Boom's supersonic airliner, capable of flying twice as fast as today's commercial planes on up to 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

"Construction of the Overture Superfactory represents a major milestone toward ensuring the United States' continued leadership in aerospace manufacturing," said Blake Scholl, founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic. "Supersonic flight will transform air travel, and Overture provides a much-needed innovative alternative for airlines across the globe."

Hundreds of millions of passengers will fly supersonic on aircraft produced at the Overture Superfactory. This first assembly line has the capacity to produce 33 Overture aircraft per year, valued at more than $6 billion. Boom plans to build an additional assembly line, scaling to produce 66 supersonic airliners annually. The Overture Superfactory campus will also include a delivery center where airlines including United Airlines, American Airlines, and Japan Airlines will receive their supersonic aircraft.

"As the state that was first in flight, North Carolina is excited to see Boom's progress toward delivering the world's first sustainable supersonic airliner," said Governor Roy Cooper. "Our state has the skilled workforce, infrastructure and perfect location to help Boom revolutionize air travel."

North Carolina economists estimate that the full Boom manufacturing program will grow the state's economy by at least $32.3 billion over 20 years, with the Superfactory directly adding more than 2,400 jobs.

"The Piedmont Triad region is an economic powerhouse, helping solidify North Carolina's place as the top state for business. Boom's Overture Superfactory, which will produce a paradigm-changing airliner, showcases the new and innovative projects that are bringing jobs and investment here," said North Carolina Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger.

Built by BE&K Building Group and designed by BRPH, the Overture Superfactory will be LEED certified and is expected to be at least 40% more energy efficient compared to similar manufacturing facilities.

With the building now complete, Boom will focus on operationalizing the production floor. In partnership with tooling supplier Advanced Integration Technology (AIT), Boom will begin procuring and installing tooling into the Superfactory, beginning with an advanced test cell unit. As the first major piece of equipment to be installed, the test cell will be used to develop manufacturing processes, optimize the flow of the assembly line, and prepare staff for Overture production.

"We look forward to Boom's success in its mission to bring back commercial supersonic flight and help the U.S. maintain its leadership in aviation innovation," said Paul Mengert, Chair of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority. "We're grateful for our partnership with the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, elected leaders, and the local community who will continue to give Boom a warm welcome to the Triad."

Today's construction completion event comes shortly after the inaugural flight of XB-1 , the supersonic demonstrator aircraft for Overture, which represents a major milestone toward the return of supersonic air travel. XB-1 has received a first-of-its-kind Special Flight Authorization (SFA) to Exceed Mach 1 from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The XB-1 flight test program continues to progress in Mojave, California, and will confirm the aircraft's performance and handling qualities up to and through supersonic speeds.

About Boom Supersonic

Boom Supersonic's mission is to make the world dramatically more accessible through flights that are faster, more affordable, more convenient, and more sustainable.

Boom is developing Overture, the world's fastest airliner - optimized for speed, safety, and sustainability. Overture will fly at twice the speed of today's airliners and is optimized to run on up to 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Overture's order book stands at 130 aircraft, including orders and pre-orders from American Airlines, United Airlines, and Japan Airlines. Boom is working with Northrop Grumman for government and defense applications of Overture. Suppliers and partners collaborating with Boom on the Overture program include Aernnova, Aciturri, Collins Aerospace, Eaton, Honeywell, Latecoere, Leonardo, Safran Landing Systems, and the United States Air Force.

Symphony is the propulsion system that will power Overture, a Boom-developed engine with world-class suppliers including Florida Turbine Technologies (FTT), a business unit of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., Colibrium Additive - a GE Aerospace Company, and StandardAero.

XB-1 is Boom's technology demonstrator aircraft and the world's first independently developed supersonic jet. The aircraft first took flight in Mojave, CA in March 2024. For more information, visit https://boomsupersonic.com .

Photos and video available at https://boomsupersonic.com/newsroom/media-assets

Connect with Boom Supersonic on X , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1200803/Boom_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/boom-supersonic-completes-construction-of-overture-superfactory-302173680.html