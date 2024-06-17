Pressemitteilung der R-LOGITECH S.A.M. (eng):

R-LOGITECH reaches agreement in principle with ad hoc group of noteholders for an overall transactional framework

R-LOGITECH S.A.M. (the "Company" or "R-LOGITECH") informs that it has reached an agreement in principle with the members of the ad hoc group (the "AHG") of holders of its EUR 254,324,000 (originally EUR 200 million) 10.250% Notes 2018/2024 (the "2024 Notes") and the up to EUR 50 million 10.25% notes 2022/2027 (the "2027 Notes", and together the "Notes"), which represent more than €100 million of outstanding nominal amount under the Notes. In accordance with the agreement in principle, revised terms of the 2024 Notes that are expected to be proposed to the noteholders include:

- New money to be increased to up to EUR 20 million and to be provided initially in the form of a secured loan that ranks senior to the Notes (the "Interim Facility"), and otherwise on terms provided in the invitation to vote, by, among others, the AHG as backstop investors (the "Backstop ...

