IRLAB THERAPEUTICS

Researchers in China studying IRLAB's lead asset, mesdopetam (IRL790) in a preclinical model for levodopa-induced dyskinesia in Parkinson's disease (PD-LIDs) have noted that the treatment not only improved dyskinesia in the tested rodents but also potentially demonstrated neuroprotective (disease-modifying) properties by restoring or improving alterations in dendritic spine density in the implicated regions. We view the latter as a key observation, given that PD continues to be a progressive disease currently addressed with only symptomatic treatments. However, this data would need to be reproduced in larger clinical trials to be conclusive. Management may seek to test this in the upcoming Phase III trial, which we expect to start before the year-end, provided a development partner is finalised.

