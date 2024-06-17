Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Neue Kursrakete – Deutsche Aktie im Höhenflug
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D9BZ | ISIN: NO0010187032 | Ticker-Symbol: 4SM
Tradegate
17.06.24
18:30 Uhr
2,540 Euro
-0,500
-16,45 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNORA ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNORA ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5152,55018:31
0,0000,00018:30
GlobeNewswire
17.06.2024 17:46 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Adjustment due to share distribution in Magnora (11/24)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Magnora held on April 23, 2024, has
resolved to approve a share distribution of Hermana Holding ASA (Hermana
Holding) shares to Magnora shareholders, whereby one (1) Magnora share will
entitle their holder to receive one (1) share in Hermana Holding. The Ex-date
is June 17, 2024. Hermana Holding is planned to be listed on Oslo Stock
Exchange on June 18, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a
re-calculation of gross return forwards in Magnora (MGN). 

For more information please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1229306
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.