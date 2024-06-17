NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Adjustment due to share distribution in Magnora (11/24)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Magnora held on April 23, 2024, has resolved to approve a share distribution of Hermana Holding ASA (Hermana Holding) shares to Magnora shareholders, whereby one (1) Magnora share will entitle their holder to receive one (1) share in Hermana Holding. The Ex-date is June 17, 2024. Hermana Holding is planned to be listed on Oslo Stock Exchange on June 18, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return forwards in Magnora (MGN). For more information please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1229306