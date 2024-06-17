Regulatory News:

Clasquin (Paris:ALCLA), an air and sea freight forwarding and overseas logistics specialist, today announces the appointment of Accuracy, a firm represented by Henri Philippe (see contact details below), as the independent expert tasked with preparing a report on the financial terms of the proposed tender offer (the "Offer"), followed by a squeeze-out if the conditions are met, to be filed by SAS Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl ("SAS"), a subsidiary of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA, for the Company's shares that it does not hold, at a price of €142.03 per share (the "Offer"), by the end of 2024.

This communication follows on from that of 28 March 20241 in which the Company announced that it would appoint an independent expert in connection with the planned Offer.

As announced earlier, on 15 March 2024 the Company's Board of Directors set up an ad hoc committee composed of a majority of independent directors. On 5 June 2024, on the recommendation of this ad hoc committee, the Company's Board of Directors appointed Accuracy as the independent expert, in accordance with Article 261-1 I of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF

The appointment of the independent expert was required in application of Article 261-1, I, 1° and 2° and Article 261-1, II of the AMF General Regulation, in order to prepare a report on the financial terms of the Offer and the squeeze-out, if implemented.

After reviewing this report, including the fairness opinion issued by the independent expert, the Company's Board of Directors will issue a reasoned opinion on the Offer and its consequences for the Company, its shareholders and its employees. This reasoned opinion and the independent expert's report will be made public in connection with the draft reply document, whose filing with the AMF will be announced in a future Company press release.

Independent expert contact details

Cabinet Accuracy

Henri Philippe

16 avenue Matignon

75008 Paris

Phone: +33 (0)1 58 75 75 10

henri.philippe@accuracy.com

UPCOMING EVENTS (publication after market closure)

Thursday 25 July 2024: Q2 2024 business report

Tuesday 17 September 2024: H1 2024 results

Tuesday 29 October 2024: Q3 2024 business report

CLASQUIN is an air and sea freight forwarding and overseas logistics specialist. The Group designs and manages the entire overseas transport and logistics chain, organising and coordinating the flow of client shipments between France and the rest of the world and, more specifically, to and from Asia-Pacific, North America, North Africa and sub-Saharan Africa.

Its shares are listed on EURONEXT GROWTH, ISIN FR0004152882, Reuters ALCLA.PA and Bloomberg ALCLA FP. Read more at www.clasquin.com

CLASQUIN confirms for FY 2023 the eligibility of its share for the PEA-PME share savings plan (Article L. 221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code).

LEI: 9695004FF6FA43KC4764

__________________________________

1 See Clasquin press release dated 28 March 2024

Contacts:

CLASQUIN

Philippe LONS Deputy Managing Director/Group CFO

Domitille CHATELAIN Group Head of Communication Marketing

CLASQUIN Group 235 cours Lafayette 69006 Lyon

Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 83 17 00