GovMint Announces the Historic Fairmont Collection Reserve+

An Extraordinary Hoard of Vintage Gold Coins Over a Century Old, With Mint State Grades

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2024 / GovMint, one of the largest direct-to-consumer retailers of collectible coins, announces a selection of vintage $20 Gold Liberty Double Eagle Coins from the Fairmont Collection Reserve+, a special subset of the Fairmont Collection-which is an immense hoard of vintage U.S. pre-1933 gold coins. The Reserve+ set has been meticulously curated to include only the highest quality gold coins, with the greatest luster and exceptional beauty. Customers immediately embraced the initial release of $5 and $10 Gold Liberty coins from the Fairmont Collection Reserve+, creating a tremendous level of buzz and excitement.





Fairmont Reserve+ $20 Liberty





Each $20 Gold Liberty Eagle coin was graded by the esteemed Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS). Each coin has earned the coveted PCGS "+" designation, which means it has exceptional eye appeal and ranks in the top 30% of quality for the grade.

These exceptional coins come encased in museum-quality slabs, proudly displaying a black custom label that signifies their inclusion in The Fairmont Collection Reserve+, housed in a custom logo presentation case.

$20 Gold Liberty coins, designed by the 4th Chief Engraver of the U.S. Mint James Longacre, spanned nearly six decades of striking. The obverse features a profile portrait of Liberty, her hair pulled back with tresses falling behind her neck, wearing a coronet inscribed "LIBERTY," surrounded by 13 stars representing the 13 original states. The reverse design features a heraldic eagle holding a double ribbon inscribed with "E Pluribus Unum," with an olive branch and arrows in its claws, protecting a shield that represents the nation. Above the Eagle, 13 stars are arranged as a halo, together with a semi-circle of rays.

At the time, these $20 Gold Liberty coins were the largest denomination U.S. coins struck for circulation, and since $20 was a significant sum of money in the late 1800s, few of these U.S. gold coins ever circulated, and instead were used extensively by merchants and in banks.

"I'm extremely excited that we are able to offer these vintage U.S. $20 Gold Liberty coins from the Fairmont Collection Reserve+. Given the legacy and exceptional quality of these gold coins that have been well preserved for well over a century, along with the scarcity," said Ted Smetana, Chief Commercial Officer at GovMint.

GovMint has worldwide exclusivity on all the gold coins from the Fairmont Collection Reserve+.

About GovMint

GovMint has been at the forefront of collectible numismatic coins since 1984 and specializes in selling rare and collectible coins, as well as a variety of other modern numismatic products and bullion.

