Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") is pleased to announce that it has been admitted into the World Federation of Exchanges ("WFE"), the flagship global industry association for regulated exchanges and clearing houses. The CSE was approved for full membership at the WFE board meeting in Toronto on June 4, 2024.

"WFE membership represents an important milestone for the Canadian Securities Exchange," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "Being listed on a market recognized by its peers as a member of the global exchange community enhances the value of CSE issuers and supports their global capital formation and liquidity goals. It also advances our objective of facilitating global access to trading on the CSE. It raises our profile around the world and truly makes the CSE a more global exchange."

Nandini Sukumar, CEO of the World Federation of Exchanges commented, "We are delighted to welcome the Canadian Securities Exchange as a member of the World Federation of Exchanges. It is an important time for public markets, and we look forward to working with the CSE and our other members to enable global capital flows via regulated and transparent markets."

The London-based WFE represents more than 250 market infrastructure providers hosting over 55,000 companies and US$111 trillion of equity market capitalization as of the end of 2023. It is a leading advocate on issues critical to the exchange industry, including market structure, capital raising, regulation and sustainability. It collaborates with standard-setters, policy makers, regulators and governments around the world to support fair, transparent, stable and efficient markets.

To receive WFE membership, applicants need to demonstrate that they play a significant role in the financial markets of their country of origin and are serving a public good, among other requirements.

The CSE thanks the WFE leadership for approving its application, as well as its colleagues from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Warsaw Stock Exchange and the B3 (Brazil Stock Exchange and Over-the-Counter Market), who conducted a detailed review of the application.

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE

=============================

Website: https://thecse.com/

Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/

CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv

CSE's "The Exchange for Entrepreneurs" Podcast: https://blog.thecse.com/category/cse-podcast/

Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CSE_News

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/

Contact:

Richard Carleton, CEO

416-367-7360

richard.carleton@thecse.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213277

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)