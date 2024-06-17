Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of May 2, 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) (the Company) announces that it has received the following transparency notification on June 14, 2024:
- Transparency notification from Invesco Ltd.
1. Summary of the notification
Invesco Ltd. reported in a notification dated June 14, 2024, that on October 9, 2023, following an acquisition of voting securities, the shareholding of one of its affiliates (Invesco Asset Management Ltd.) crossed the threshold of 5,00% in Azelis Group NV.
On October 9, 2023, Invesco Ltd. (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 13,840,259 shares with voting rights, representing 5.67% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719).
2. Content of the notification
Reason for the notification
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement
Name
Address (for legal entities)
Invesco Ltd.
1331,Spring Street NW ,Suite 2500, Atlanta, Georgia 30309, USA
Date on which the threshold is crossed
October 9, 2023
Threshold that is crossed (in %)
5%
Denominator
243,921,719
Notified Details
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# of voting rights
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to securities
Not linked to securities
Linked to securities
Not linked to the securities
Invesco Ltd.
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
Invesco Advisers, Inc.
30,882
871,032
0
0.36%
0.00%
Invesco Asset Management Limited
11,556,604
12,261,525
0
5.03%
0.00%
Invesco Capital Management LLC
512
683
0
0.00%
0.00%
Invesco Management S.A.
683,689
707,019
0
0.29%
0.00%
Subtotal
12,271,687
13,840,259
5.67%
TOTAL
13,840,259
0
5.67%
0.00%
B) Equivalent financial Instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Settlement
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Shares lent to third parties
690,405
0.28%
TOTAL
690,405
0.28%
TOTAL (A B)
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
CALCULATE
14,530,664
5.96%
Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
This disclosure is made on behalf of Invesco Ltd. and relates to shares beneficially owned by various mutual and pension funds managed by Invesco Ltd. and its subsidiary companies, whereby Invesco Ltd. has discretion as to the acquisition and disposal of the shares and as to the exercise of the voting rights associated with the shares as at 09/10/2023. Invesco Ltd. is not a controlled entity. Invesco Ltd. is the parent company controlling the voting rights for the below; Invesco Advisers, Inc. 0.36%; Invesco Capital Management LLC 0.00%; Invesco Asset Management Limited 5.31%; Invesco Management S.A. 0.29%.
Additional information
The acquisition of the shares in the (company), by Invesco (on behalf of funds managed by affiliates of the group management companies) to Invesco Ltd, is part of the normal course of its portfolio management company activity, conducted without intent to implement a particular strategy for the company, or to exercise, as such, a specific influence on the management of the latter. The company, Invesco (on behalf of funds managed by affiliates of the group management companies) is not acting in concert with a third party and does not intend to take control of the company.
3. Further information
The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.
About Azelis
Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 65 countries across the globe with over 4,200 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 63,000 customers, supported by +2,800 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.2 billion (2023). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.
Across our extensive network of more than 70 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated, and unique digital service to local customers and attractive -business opportunities to principals. Top industry-rated by Sustainalytics, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.
Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.
www.azelis.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240617389296/en/
Contacts:
For more information, please contact:
Azelis
investor-relations@azelis.com