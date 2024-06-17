Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of May 2, 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) (the Company) announces that it has received the following transparency notification on June 14, 2024:

Transparency notification from Invesco Ltd.

1. Summary of the notification

Invesco Ltd. reported in a notification dated June 14, 2024, that on October 9, 2023, following an acquisition of voting securities, the shareholding of one of its affiliates (Invesco Asset Management Ltd.) crossed the threshold of 5,00% in Azelis Group NV.

On October 9, 2023, Invesco Ltd. (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 13,840,259 shares with voting rights, representing 5.67% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719).

2. Content of the notification

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) Invesco Ltd. 1331,Spring Street NW ,Suite 2500, Atlanta, Georgia 30309, USA

Date on which the threshold is crossed

October 9, 2023

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

5%

Denominator

243,921,719

Notified Details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Invesco Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Invesco Advisers, Inc. 30,882 871,032 0 0.36% 0.00% Invesco Asset Management Limited 11,556,604 12,261,525 0 5.03% 0.00% Invesco Capital Management LLC 512 683 0 0.00% 0.00% Invesco Management S.A. 683,689 707,019 0 0.29% 0.00% Subtotal 12,271,687 13,840,259 5.67% TOTAL 13,840,259 0 5.67% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial Instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement Invesco Asset Management Limited Shares lent to third parties 690,405 0.28% TOTAL 690,405 0.28%

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 14,530,664 5.96%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

This disclosure is made on behalf of Invesco Ltd. and relates to shares beneficially owned by various mutual and pension funds managed by Invesco Ltd. and its subsidiary companies, whereby Invesco Ltd. has discretion as to the acquisition and disposal of the shares and as to the exercise of the voting rights associated with the shares as at 09/10/2023. Invesco Ltd. is not a controlled entity. Invesco Ltd. is the parent company controlling the voting rights for the below; Invesco Advisers, Inc. 0.36%; Invesco Capital Management LLC 0.00%; Invesco Asset Management Limited 5.31%; Invesco Management S.A. 0.29%.

Additional information

The acquisition of the shares in the (company), by Invesco (on behalf of funds managed by affiliates of the group management companies) to Invesco Ltd, is part of the normal course of its portfolio management company activity, conducted without intent to implement a particular strategy for the company, or to exercise, as such, a specific influence on the management of the latter. The company, Invesco (on behalf of funds managed by affiliates of the group management companies) is not acting in concert with a third party and does not intend to take control of the company.

3. Further information

The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 65 countries across the globe with over 4,200 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 63,000 customers, supported by +2,800 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.2 billion (2023). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 70 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated, and unique digital service to local customers and attractive -business opportunities to principals. Top industry-rated by Sustainalytics, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

