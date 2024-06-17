Regulatory News:

Azelis, a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of CPS Chemicals (Coatings) Pty Ltd ('CPS Chemicals (Coatings)'), a specialty chemicals distributor to the paint, ink, resins, paper, plastics, and rubber industries.

The acquisition expands the group's footprint in South Africa, complementing Azelis' lateral value chain in the CASE segment. It will allow Azelis to serve customers better and accelerate growth in South Africa and the broader EMEA region.

Founded in 1993, CPS Chemicals (Coatings) is a distributor of specialty chemicals mainly serving the paint and ink markets in South Africa. Located in Durban, the company employs 11 people, who maintain and develop a well-established market position owing to long-standing relationships with global principals and local customers. The company provides an extensive portfolio of products alongside dynamic service levels and technical expertise.

Nicholas Colepeper, Managing Director of CPS Chemicals (Coatings), comments:

"By joining the dynamic world of Azelis, I am truly excited by the prospect of leveraging their vast expertise and innovative spirit to propel our company to new horizons. Together, we are ready to achieve remarkable milestones and redefine success."

Chris Sacy, Managing Director Azelis MEA, says:

"I am delighted to welcome the CPS Chemicals (Coatings) teams to our company. Thanks to their experience and highly complementary portfolio, I am convinced that the combined offering of Azelis and CPS Chemicals (Coatings) will further strengthen our position us as one of the leading distributors of specialized CASE chemicals in South Africa."

Boston Moonsamy, Managing Director Azelis South Africa, adds:

"The strategy of CPS Chemicals (Coatings) is perfectly aligned with Azelis' "Innovation through formulation" vision, looking to engage with customers on a technical level by offering solutions via the laboratories and R&D programs of its principals. CPS Chemicals (Coatings) will now be able to benefit from Azelis' global network of laboratories, as well as the technical and innovation experience and expertise of its teams."

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 65 countries across the globe with over 4,200 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 63,000 customers, supported by +2,800 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.2 billion (2023). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 70 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated, and unique digital service to local customers and attractive -business opportunities to principals. Top industry-rated by Sustainalytics, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

