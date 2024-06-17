Labcorp Launches Global Trial Connect to Accelerate Clinical Trials

Suite of digital and data solutions designed to improve clinical trial efficiency, reduce data delays and simplify investigator site workflows

BURLINGTON, N.C., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, announced today the launch of Labcorp Global Trial Connect, a suite of central laboratory solutions aimed at increasing the speed of clinical trials where the heart of clinical research is conducted - investigator sites.

"The patient-investigator-biopharma sponsor relationship is at the foundation of a successful clinical trial. Global Trial Connect simplifies the investigator workflow, improves the patient experience and ultimately enables biopharma sponsors to bring therapies to market faster," said Jon DiVincenzo, EVP and President, Central Laboratories and International at Labcorp. "As the world's leading central laboratory, Labcorp is dedicated to improving the pace of clinical trials focusing on the investigator site experience from study initiation to patient recruitment and data collection."

Labcorp Global Trial Connect, available to current Labcorp Central Laboratory clients, incorporates complementary digital and data solutions that help accelerate clinical study startup, maintain study momentum and increase study throughput. Capabilities include:

Site enablement resources - to identify new study opportunities, enhance patient access and recruitment and improve diversity in clinical trials.

- to identify new study opportunities, enhance patient access and recruitment and improve diversity in clinical trials. Supply readiness support - to increase study startup efficiencies, reduce trial delays and reduce supply and kit waste.

- to increase study startup efficiencies, reduce trial delays and reduce supply and kit waste. Site workflow facilitation - to help integrate sample collection and tracking data, provide visibility and actionable analytics to both sites and sponsors, and reduce errors, queries, holds and data revisions through eRequisition functionality.

- to help integrate sample collection and tracking data, provide visibility and actionable analytics to both sites and sponsors, and reduce errors, queries, holds and data revisions through eRequisition functionality. Study management and investigator support - to accelerate study startup and maintain study momentum with 24/7 site support and on-demand tools and trainings.

For more information, visit LabcorpGlobalTrialConnect.com.

