FindMyClinicalTrial Inc. Collaborates With Mayo Clinic on Clinical Trial Software

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2024 / FindMyClinicalTrial Inc. (FMCT), a digital health startup company building patient engagement and recruitment solutions for clinical trials, today announced a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic to continue and finalize the development of FMCT's clinical trial platforms for patients, health centers, and research sites.

Clinical trials are crucial for advancing medical knowledge and bringing new treatments to patients. However, patient recruitment and engagement remain major challenges, with up to 80% of trials delayed or terminated due to enrollment difficulties. FMCT takes a community-driven approach by building its software around facilitating engagement between trial teams, health centers, and patient communities.

"We are excited to collaborate with Mayo Clinic," said Killian Lozach, CEO of FMCT. "Together, we aim to transform how patients connect with and participate in clinical trials by empowering them with education, community support, and seamless digital experiences."

The collaboration aims to leverage Mayo Clinic's extensive clinical trial expertise and FMCT's cutting-edge technology to develop a patient-centric platform that streamlines recruitment, enhances engagement, and improves retention throughout the clinical trial journey.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education, and research.

