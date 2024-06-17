Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Neue Kursrakete – Deutsche Aktie im Höhenflug
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
17.06.2024 18:14 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FindMyClinicalTrial Inc. Collaborates With Mayo Clinic on Clinical Trial Software

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2024 / FindMyClinicalTrial Inc. (FMCT), a digital health startup company building patient engagement and recruitment solutions for clinical trials, today announced a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic to continue and finalize the development of FMCT's clinical trial platforms for patients, health centers, and research sites.

FMCT Logo

FMCT Logo
FindMyClinicalTrial Logo

Clinical trials are crucial for advancing medical knowledge and bringing new treatments to patients. However, patient recruitment and engagement remain major challenges, with up to 80% of trials delayed or terminated due to enrollment difficulties. FMCT takes a community-driven approach by building its software around facilitating engagement between trial teams, health centers, and patient communities.

"We are excited to collaborate with Mayo Clinic," said Killian Lozach, CEO of FMCT. "Together, we aim to transform how patients connect with and participate in clinical trials by empowering them with education, community support, and seamless digital experiences."

The collaboration aims to leverage Mayo Clinic's extensive clinical trial expertise and FMCT's cutting-edge technology to develop a patient-centric platform that streamlines recruitment, enhances engagement, and improves retention throughout the clinical trial journey.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education, and research.

Contact Information

Emma Briggs
Vice President - Strategic Alliances
emma.briggs@findmyclinicaltrial.org

Killian Lozach
CEO & Founder
killian.lozach@findmyclinicaltrial.org
8583365157

SOURCE: FindMyClinicalTrial Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.