Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24,2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from June 10 to June 14, 2024:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 10/06/2024 356,729 64.612217 23,049,051.56 XPAR 10/06/2024 150,000 64.601231 9,690,184.65 CEUX 10/06/2024 20,000 64.573336 1,291,466.72 TQEX 10/06/2024 15,000 64.616080 969,241.20 AQEU 11/06/2024 337,148 64.558661 21,765,823.44 XPAR 11/06/2024 170,000 64.566557 10,976,314.69 CEUX 11/06/2024 20,000 64.467715 1,289,354.30 TQEX 11/06/2024 15,000 64.564947 968,474.21 AQEU 12/06/2024 360,080 64.209254 23,120,468.18 XPAR 12/06/2024 150,000 64.214648 9,632,197.20 CEUX 12/06/2024 20,000 64.195870 1,283,917.40 TQEX 12/06/2024 15,000 64.225298 963,379.47 AQEU 13/06/2024 366,230 62.924431 23,044,814.37 XPAR 13/06/2024 150,000 62.921175 9,438,176.25 CEUX 13/06/2024 25,000 62.913506 1,572,837.65 TQEX 13/06/2024 15,000 62.942473 944,137.10 AQEU 14/06/2024 383,698 61.536239 23,611,331.83 XPAR 14/06/2024 150,000 61.553414 9,233,012.10 CEUX 14/06/2024 20,000 61.552785 1,231,055.70 TQEX 14/06/2024 15,000 61.639090 924,586.35 AQEU Total 2,753,885 63.546526 174,999,824.35

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Contacts:

TotalEnergies Contacts

