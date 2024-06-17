Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24,2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from June 10 to June 14, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
10/06/2024
356,729
64.612217
23,049,051.56
XPAR
10/06/2024
150,000
64.601231
9,690,184.65
CEUX
10/06/2024
20,000
64.573336
1,291,466.72
TQEX
10/06/2024
15,000
64.616080
969,241.20
AQEU
11/06/2024
337,148
64.558661
21,765,823.44
XPAR
11/06/2024
170,000
64.566557
10,976,314.69
CEUX
11/06/2024
20,000
64.467715
1,289,354.30
TQEX
11/06/2024
15,000
64.564947
968,474.21
AQEU
12/06/2024
360,080
64.209254
23,120,468.18
XPAR
12/06/2024
150,000
64.214648
9,632,197.20
CEUX
12/06/2024
20,000
64.195870
1,283,917.40
TQEX
12/06/2024
15,000
64.225298
963,379.47
AQEU
13/06/2024
366,230
62.924431
23,044,814.37
XPAR
13/06/2024
150,000
62.921175
9,438,176.25
CEUX
13/06/2024
25,000
62.913506
1,572,837.65
TQEX
13/06/2024
15,000
62.942473
944,137.10
AQEU
14/06/2024
383,698
61.536239
23,611,331.83
XPAR
14/06/2024
150,000
61.553414
9,233,012.10
CEUX
14/06/2024
20,000
61.552785
1,231,055.70
TQEX
14/06/2024
15,000
61.639090
924,586.35
AQEU
Total
2,753,885
63.546526
174,999,824.35
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.
@TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies
Cautionary Note
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240617344774/en/
Contacts:
TotalEnergies Contacts
Media Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 99l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations:+33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com