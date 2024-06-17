nuHaus Wins Midwest Regional Award and Global Finalist Honor in Sub-Zero and Wolf Kitchen Design Contest

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2024 / nuHaus is proud to announce that we have been selected as the Midwest Regional Winner and one of the 44 Global Finalists in the prestigious Sub-Zero and Wolf Kitchen Design Contest for our entry, titled "Everything Isn't Bigger in Texas."

About the Winning Design: "Everything Isn't Bigger in Texas"

The winning design, "Everything Isn't Bigger in Texas," is a small, 170-sq.-ft. kitchen and adjacent bar that showcases the innovative approach nuHaus is known for and the exceptional craftsmanship of Exclusive Woodworking, nuHaus' sister company. Designers Doug Durbin and Anna Laska seamlessly blended form and function to create a beautiful and highly practical kitchen. The design reflects a perfect balance of modern elegance and timeless sophistication, making it a standout entry in the competition.

About the Sub-Zero and Wolf Kitchen Design Contest

The Sub-Zero and Wolf Kitchen Design Contest is one of the most esteemed competitions in the kitchen design industry, attracting entries from top designers around the globe. This year's contest received over 1,600 entries from 11 countries and 44 states, with 57% of entries from first-time participants. A panel of seven esteemed international judges, including past winners, selected the finalists through extensive review and deliberation.

Recognition in a Prestigious Competition

Being selected as the Midwest Regional Winner and a Global Finalist places nuHaus among the elite in the industry, highlighting our commitment to excellence and creativity. "We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from Sub-Zero and Wolf," said Doug Durbin, Director of Design at nuHaus. "Our goal has always been to push the boundaries of design and deliver exceptional kitchens that resonate with our clients. This award is a testament to our entire team's hard work and dedication."

About nuHaus

nuHaus specializes in fine cabinetry and millwork design with a focus on innovation and quality in the interior architecture space. nuHaus has built a reputation for creating beautiful and functional environments that exceed its clients' expectations. For more information about our award-winning designs, please visit www.nuhaus.com.

