Owned Reputation Unveils its O.R. Blueprints Platform for Medical Practices

Owned Reputation (O.R.), a consulting firm that delivers do-it-yourself (DIY) promotional tools, resources, and guidance for those who are not experts in marketing communications, today unveiled its O.R. Blueprints platform for medical practices. The digital platform provides step-by-step, expert instruction to medical practice owners, administrators, clinicians, and staff members so they can enhance brand recognition, attract new patients, improve communication, and increase practice revenue.

Owned Reputation Blueprints provide medical practices with a comprehensive library of marketing strategies, detailed instructions, best practice examples, and engaging and personalized content across the disciplines of marketing communications, public relations, reputation management, artificial intelligence (AI), website development, and social media.

"We're in a do-it-yourself age. With Google and YouTube, there's nothing an average Joe couldn't learn how to do themselves - and marketing is no different. But the challenge for people just getting started in any new discipline is that they don't know what they don't know," said Jennifer Jennings, co-founder, Owned Reputation. "The team at Owned Reputation has been driving healthcare promotional efforts for medical practices for decades so we know which tactics and platforms work and which ones don't.

Jennings continued: "Yes, Google and YouTube will tell you how to write a press release, draft a marketing email or post on a practice's social media account, but more important than the 'how' is the 'why.' That's where Owned Reputation comes in. Our blueprints enable you to think like a PR and marketing expert to save you from wasting dollars and hours on the wrong tactics or having to hire a team of consultants who are better suited to work with much larger organizations."

O.R. Blueprints are available at two pricing levels to meet the needs and budgets of small to mid-sized practices across a wide variety of medical specialties. The standard version offers complete, lifetime access to all O.R. Blueprints, while O.R. PLATINUM provides enterprise-level access in addition to tailored and ongoing consultative guidance.

