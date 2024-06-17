AMP Memberships Surpasses Ten Million Car Washes, and Counting

Car wash tech leader surpasses key milestones as client roster continues to grow

AMP Memberships, a technology trailblazer in the car wash industry, is pleased to announce that, as of June 2024, the company has facilitated over ten million single car washes through its client network, with more than one million of these transactions attributed to retail washes. The increase coincides with the recent introduction of AMP's groundbreaking points-based loyalty program, which significantly boosted retail transaction volumes.

AMP attributes the 10 million car wash milestone to the robust suite of solutions baked into the AMP platform. All AMP clients are empowered with tools that suit their specific needs and advance their unique branding strategies.

"These aren't just impressive numbers," says Matt Osher, CFO at AMP Memberships, "they are tangible proof of the success of AMP's highly configurable technology solutions for each of our clients. We are thrilled to see such dynamic activity on our platform and confident we'll hit even higher milestones as we continue to partner with car washes with high aspirations for growth."

AMP Memberships continues to be forward-thinking, nimble, and innovative in the car wash technology sector, recently launching its game-changing AMP Kiosk, which places point-of-sale control directly into the hands of car wash operators, empowering them to update promotions, pricing, and virtually every aspect of interface elements on demand. In addition, several major national car wash chains have been added to AMP's client roster, including the industry giant ZIPS Express Car Wash. Numerous other brands are in the early stages of implementation.

For more information about AMP Memberships visit: https//AmpMemberships.com

About AMP Memberships ?-? AMP Memberships delivers cutting-edge technology solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and customer engagement for car wash operators. Renowned for its robust platform and exceptional support, AMP is at the forefront of innovation in the car wash sector.

AMP Memberships has offices in Denver, CO and Atlanta, GA.

CONTACT: Dylan von Kleist, VP of Sales & Marketing, AMP Memberships, dylan@ampmemberships.com

SOURCE: AMP Memberships

