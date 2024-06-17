HICH Inc.: HICH Launches Revolutionary Ride Sharing App to Transform Minnesota's Digital Economy

HICH, an innovative tech startup based in Minneapolis, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking ridesharing platform, poised to revolutionize Minnesota's digital economy. With over 500 drivers already queued up to register before the official launch, HICH is set to disrupt the global ride sharing market, valued at over $2 trillion.

Despite the massive market size, drivers for existing platforms like Uber and Lyft struggle with barely survivable wages, with some studies showing commissions as high as 60% per ride. These conditions have led to widespread driver protests in cities like Minneapolis, New York, and San Francisco. HICH aims to change the game by offering a sustainable and equitable solution for drivers and passengers alike.

A Game-Changer for Drivers and Passengers

HICH may appear to be a conventional ride sharing app at first glance, allowing passengers to book rides and drivers to accept them. However, the similarities end there. HICH is the only platform that offers "employment-style" benefits, including real company shares for drivers who complete rides and maintain high service quality. Additionally, instead of hefty commissions, HICH charges drivers a fixed monthly subscription fee, resulting in a 20% increase in driver earnings and a 20% reduction in passenger fares.

"We believe this model will not only enhance driver earnings but also ensure a substantial return for our investors," said Mohamed Yusuf, Co-founder of HICH.

Safety First Approach

HICH also prioritizes safety with multiple features, including rigorous background checks for drivers before they are allowed to take rides, ensuring a secure experience for all users.

Exciting Future Plans

HICH's three-year plan includes expanding into grocery and fintech services, such as credit cards and peer-to-peer transfers, and offering affordable merchant accounts for small businesses. "HICH is not just a ridesharing platform; it's a movement with a mission to provide equitable earning opportunities through our conscious capital approach and high-tech platform. We cater directly to the evolving needs of the gig economy, ensuring drivers earn a fair wage and passengers get the best price. This subtle yet integral shift will significantly and positively impact our community," said Rahul R, CEO and Co-founder of HICH.

Investment and Expansion

Following substantial investments of over $3 million and a valuation of $15 million, HICH plans to attract investors who share their vision of transformative change. After establishing its presence in Minnesota, HICH intends to expand its services to California, New York, Texas, Florida, and key international markets, with a projected profit of $6 million in the first year, aiming for unicorn status within five years.

Join the Movement

Are you a rideshare or delivery driver interested in earning a better wage and being part of a platform offering equity? Visit www.hich.mn or email info@hichmn.com for more information. For investment opportunities, please contact invest@hichmn.com.

Media Contact:

HICH Communications Team

Email: media@hichmn.com

Website: www.hich.mn

