ANV Global Services, Inc. (ANV), a leading specialty risks Managing General Agent (MGA), today announced the launch of its Transactional Risk Insurance (TRI) program in the United States. The new ANV business unit will be led by Colin Addy and Greg Conroy, who previously held senior positions at Vale Insurance Partners and Chubb.

ANV U.S. TRI will initially underwrite Representations and Warranties Insurance (RWI) on behalf of a panel of insurers including AmTrust and various Syndicates at Lloyd's. ANV has provided innovative and bespoke TRI solutions in the UK, Europe and other international jurisdictions since 2013 for transactions that range from small domestic deals to large cross-border acquisitions. With the expansion of ANV's TRI program in the U.S., ANV will now provide a global TRI offering.

"We are excited to be launching ANV's U.S. transactional risk program. Both ANV and AmTrust support our vision and share our practical approach of growing a disciplined underwriting platform," said Colin Addy and Greg Conroy, Co-Heads of ANV US TRI. "We love this business and are enthusiastic to continue working with our broker partners and insureds providing bespoke transactional risk solutions."

"We are thrilled to be launching ANV's U.S. TRI program with Greg and Colin. They have a deep understanding of the TRI market combined with entrepreneurial drive and superb underwriting integrity. ANV supports high caliber specialty underwriters with its plug-and-play platform, including aligned and affiliated capacity. With Greg and Colin, we will be creating an exceptionally valuable TRI franchise and offering for our clients and partners," said Grady Womack, Managing Director of ANV and Head of AmTrust International Fee Businesses.

About ANV Global Services

Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, ANV is a leading specialty risks insurance MGA and an AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. company. With a focus on delivering specialty insurance solutions, ANV is dedicated to meeting the dynamic needs of the market while providing outstanding service and support.

About AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a multinational insurance holding company headquartered in New York, offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, business owner's policy (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage. For more information about AmTrust, visit www.amtrustfinancial.com

