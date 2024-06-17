Logitech: New Women Who Master Film Inspires Girls To Reach Beyond the Stars

Logitech Blog

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2024 / Did you know in 2023 only 29% of the STEM workforce were women*? Logitech is on a mission to close the gender gap in tech with our WomenWhoMaster global movement. In a new Logitech film produced by BBC StoryWorks, we illustrate how to help close the gender gap in STEM by encouraging girls to explore the many opportunities and possibilities ahead of them, so they can expand and pursue their dreams.

The film takes us to Mogotio, a township in Kenya, where 11-year-old Leddy is captivated by space exploration. Leddy hopes to one day travel beyond our sky, and her ambition grows when Logitech and her teacher, Nelly Cheboi, arrange a classroom visit from Aisha Bowe, former NASA Aerospace Engineer and future Blue Origin Astronaut, who is expanding the frontier of possibility for all women.

The video is part of "The Human Component", an online branded series developed for the Consumer Technology Association and produced by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Production. Through compelling human-led films, the series reveals the potential of technology to improve people's lives.

As part of our mission to celebrate, amplify, and enable the rise of phenomenal women in STEM, the film features two of our exceptional Women Who Master partners. Nelly Cheboi, winner of the 2022 CNN Hero award, is the Founder and CEO of TechLit Africa, an organization Logitech is proud to support in its mission to teach vital digital skills in rural African primary schools. Aisha Bowe is the Founder and CEO of two award-winning STEM companies and a Blue Origin astronaut who'll soon become the first Black woman to travel with Blue Origin on a commercial flight to space.

As Aisha mentions in the video, "You can't be what you can't see." By connecting girls to the support of real-life STEM role models, Women Who Master hopes to dissolve self-doubt and create a future where everyone trusts their ability to succeed in STEM.

* According to World Economic Forum, Global Gender Gap Report 2023

