Montag, 17.06.2024
Neue Kursrakete – Deutsche Aktie im Höhenflug
WKN: A1H7ZM | ISIN: CA22675W1077 | Ticker-Symbol: F12
Tradegate
13.06.24
21:40 Uhr
0,470 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4410,46921:30
0,4440,47320:53
ACCESSWIRE
17.06.2024 21:02 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation: Critical Elements Announces The Results From the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2024 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (the "Corporation" or "Critical Elements") (TSX.V:CRE)(US OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) is pleased to announce that at its Annual shareholders meeting (the "Meeting") held on June 17, 2024, shareholders of the Corporation approved all the resolutions, as follows:

  • Election of Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, Steffen Haber, Eric Zaunscherb, Marc Simpson, Matthew Lauriston Starnes, Marcus Brune, Ani Markova, Maysa Habelrih and Vanessa Laplante as directors;
  • Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors;
  • Adoption of the Corporation's equity incentive compensation plan (the "Omnibus Plan").

The total number of common shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 56,999,688, representing 26,17% of the Corporation's outstanding common shares.

Detailed results of the vote on the election of directors of Meeting are given below:

Votes for

% for

Votes against

% against

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée

53,309,611

99.25%

403,370

0.75%

Steffen Haber

53,309,908

99.25%

403,073

0.75%

Eric Zaunscherb

49,626,023

92.39%

4,086,958

7.61%

Marc Simpson

53,298,308

99.23%

414,673

0.77%

Matthew Lauriston Starnes

53,212,948

99.07%

500,033

0.93%

Marcus Brune

53,309,298

99.25%

403,683

0.75%

Ani Markova

53,238,491

99.12%

474,490

0.88%

Maysa Habelrih

53,290,235

99.21%

422,746

0.79%

Vanessa Laplante

53,241,857

99.12%

471,123

0.88%

About Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Critical Elements aspires to become a large, responsible supplier of lithium to the flourishing electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. To this end, Critical Elements is advancing the wholly owned, high-purity Rose Lithium-Tantalum project in Québec, the Corporation's first lithium project to be advanced within a land portfolio of over 1,050 km2. On August 29, 2023, the Corporation announced results of a new Feasibility Study on Rose for the production of spodumene concentrate. The after-tax internal rate of return for the Project is estimated at 65.7%, with an estimated after-tax net present value of US$2.2B at an 8% discount rate. In the Corporation's view, Québec is strategically well-positioned for US and EU markets and boasts good infrastructure including a low-cost, low-carbon power grid featuring 94% hydroelectricity. The project has received approval from the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government, received the Certificate of Authorization pursuant to section 164 of Québec's Environment Quality Act from the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks, and the project mining lease from the Québec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests under the Québec Mining Act.

For further information, please contact:

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, P. Géo.
Chief Executive Officer
819-354-5146
jslavallee@cecorp.ca
www.cecorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is described in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Critical Elements Lithium Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.