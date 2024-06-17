Sport Group Announces Appointment of Robb Carey as New CEO

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2024 / Sport Group, the world's largest business dedicated to sport surfaces, announced the appointment of Robert (Robb) Carey as the new CEO of Sport Group Americas. Robb has been an integral part of the company, previously holding the position of CFO for Sport Group in the U.S., and has successfully served as the interim CEO for the past six months during the absence of Jay Glasscock.





Christoph von Nitzsch, CEO of Sport Group, expressed his enthusiasm for Robb's appointment, stating, "We are proud to work with Robb and greatly value his extensive expertise in the industry. His leadership and dedication have been instrumental in our growth, and I am confident that Sport Group Americas will continue to thrive under his guidance."

Robb brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. He earned his undergraduate degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and began his career in public accounting. In 2003, he joined Advanced Polymer Technology (APT) as a Financial Controller. His impressive career includes seven years working with Australasian Companies, and he played a crucial role in the STR and AstroTurf acquisitions. Robb has also been instrumental in the acquisition of five other U.S. companies.

During his tenure, Robb transitioned APT from private shareholder ownership to private equity ownership, working with three different private equity owners. With 21 years of experience in the sports surfacing industry, Robb's professional background, work ethic, and comprehensive knowledge of Sport Group operations in the U.S. position him to lead Sport Group Americas to continued and future successes.

"I've greatly valued my time with Sports Group and I'm eager and honored to continue working with and leading a team with unmatched talent," said Robb Carey, newly appointed CEO of Sport Group Americas. "Together with our valued partners and sister companies, we are committed to building a greener future for the global sports industry."

Robb was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He and his wife currently reside in the Pittsburgh area, where they are avid Pittsburgh sports fans.

Sport Group is a leading designer, manufacturer and installer of artificial surfaces serving the global sports flooring, leisure and landscaping and industrial markets to over 70 countries globally. Headquartered in Burgheim, Germany, the Company's brand portfolio includes AstroTurf (the iconic brand that invented the industry), Polytan, SYNLawn, LigaTurf, Poligras, Rekortan and Laykold. Sport Group is an industry leader in green technologies, pioneering sustainable products and services such as the world's first carbon-neutral soccer turf, the world's first carbon-zero field hockey turf and development of the industry's first, and only, turf recycling facility capable of recycling EPDM rubber. The Company has more than 1,900 employees and operates nine vertically integrated manufacturing facilities and 31 distribution centers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions. For additional information, visit www.sportgroup-holding.com.

