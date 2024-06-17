Commerce Resources Corp.: Commerce Resources Completes Sale of Blue River Property

Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H0)(OTCQX:CMRZF) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated May 21, 2024, that it has completed the sale of its interest in certain mineral claims comprising the "Blue River" property (the "Blue River Claims") located near Blue River, British Columbia and certain real property owned by the Company also located in Blue River, B.C. (together with the Blue River Claims, the "Blue RiverAssets")., to an arm's length private company (the "Purchaser") pursuant to a property purchase agreement entered into between the Company and the Purchaser (the "Purchase Agreement").

Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, as consideration for the Blue River Assets, the Company received 20,000,000 shares in the capital of the Purchaser at a deemed price of $0.05 per share (the "Blue River Shares"). It is the Company's current intention to distribute the Blue River Shares to its shareholders on a pro rata basis at a later date. Any disposition of the Blue River Shares will, if undertaken, be conducted in compliance with applicable corporate and securities laws, and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For additional information regarding this transaction, please see the Company's news release dated May 21, 2024 as filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Commerce Resources Corp.

Commerce Resources Corp. is a junior mineral resource company focused on the development of the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit located in Quebec, Canada. The Company is positioning to be one of the lowest cost rare earth producers globally, with a specific focus on being a long-term supplier of mixed rare earth carbonate and/or NdPr oxide to the global market. The Ashram Deposit is characterized by simple rare earth (monazite, bastnaesite, xenotime) and gangue (carbonates) mineralogy, a large tonnage resource at favourable grade, and has demonstrated the production of high-grade (>45% REO) mineral concentrates at high recovery (>70%) in line with active global producers. In addition to being one of the largest rare earth deposits globally, Ashram is also one of the largest fluorspar deposits globally and has the potential to be a long-term supplier to the met-spar and acid-spar markets.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which includes any information about activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include that the Company may distribute the Blue River Shares to shareholders on a pro rata basis; that the Ashram Deposit has the potential to be a long-term supplier to the met-spar and acid-spar markets; and that the Company is positioning to be one of the lowest cost rare earth producers globally. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include: that the Company may not distribute the Blue River Shares as anticipated or that such a disposition may not be approved by applicable regulators; that we may not be able to fully finance any additional exploration on the Ashram project; that even if we are able raise capital, costs for exploration activities may increase such that we may not have sufficient funds to pay for such exploration or processing activities; the timing and content of any future work programs; geological interpretations based on drilling that may change with more detailed information; potential process methods and mineral recoveries assumptions based on limited test work and by comparison to what are considered analogous deposits that, with further test work, may not be comparable; testing of our process may not prove successful and even if such tests are successful, the economic and other outcomes may not be as expected; the availability of labour and equipment to undertake future exploration work and testing activities; the required permits to build and operate the envisaged open-pit shell may not be obtained in a timely or cost-effective manner, or at all; and despite the current expected viability of the Ashram project, conditions changing such that even if metals or minerals are discovered on the Ashram project, the project may not be commercially viable. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

