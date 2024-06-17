Lakeland Industries, Inc.: Lakeland Industries Announces Key Sales Leadership Appointments to Drive Global Growth

Barry Phillips joins as Senior Vice President of Global Sales

Cameron Stokes appointed Vice President of Global Industrial Sales

HUNTSVILLE, AL / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2024 / Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) (the "Company" or "Lakeland"), a leading global manufacturer of protective apparel for industry, healthcare and first responders on the federal, state and local levels, today announced the appointment of two sales distinguished professionals to its executive and senior leadership teams. Barry Phillips joins as Senior Vice President of Global Sales, and Cameron Stokes assumes the newly created role of Vice President of Global Industrial Sales.

Barry Phillips brings over 37 years of experience in global sales leadership, revenue growth, and strategic market development, particularly in the fire services sector. His extensive background includes senior roles at leading safety product manufacturers and distributors, where he successfully led global B2B sales, marketing, service, and operations teams. Mr. Phillips has a proven track record of transforming sales organizations and driving significant revenue growth across numerous safety-focused industries. His extensive leadership in fire services organizations and industry standards associations, as well as his ability to drive growth and value through the development and execution of strategic sales plans, make him a valuable addition to our team as we continue to grow our global fire services business. Mr. Phillips will report to Jim Jenkins, President, CEO and Executive Chairman

Cameron Stokes is a seasoned sales and marketing executive who focuses on driving multimillion-dollar revenue growth and expanding market share in industrial safety products. His strategic vision and leadership have been demonstrated in his previous roles, most recently as Senior Director of North American Sales at Ansell, where he executed a strategic transition from a transactional model to a premium, value-centric sales approach. Mr. Stokes' expertise in industrial product market dynamics and customer needs will be instrumental in our efforts to penetrate new markets, increase our market share and optimize our global sales operations. Mr. Stokes will report to Barry Phillips.

Jim Jenkins, President, CEO and Executive Chairman of Lakeland Industries, Inc., commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Barry and Cameron to Lakeland. Their deep industry knowledge and customer-centric approach will be instrumental in leading our sales strategy and driving our growth initiatives. Barry's deep understanding of the fire services market and Cameron's expertise in industrial safety products will undoubtedly help us reach new heights. We are confident their leadership will enhance our ability to meet and exceed our customers' expectations and drive sustainable growth."

About Lakeland Industries, Inc.

We manufacture and sell a comprehensive line of industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a network of over 2,000 global safety and industrial supply distributors. Our authorized distributors supply end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, such as fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mixture of end users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East and Southeast Asia.

For more information concerning Lakeland, please visit the Company online at www.lakeland.com.

Contacts

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

256-600-1390

Roger Shannon

rdshannon@lakeland.com

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains estimates, predictions, opinions, goals and other "forward-looking statements" as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, references to the Company's predictions or expectations of future business or financial performance as well as its goals and objectives for future operations, financial and business trends, business prospects, and management's expectations for earnings, revenues, expenses, inventory levels, capital levels, liquidity levels, or other future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations, including without limitation the expected benefits of the Pacific, Jolly and LHD acquisitions and our M&A strategy. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address Lakeland's expectations of sources or uses for capital, or which express the Company's expectation for the future with respect to financial performance or operating strategies can be identified as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described from time to time in press releases and Forms 8-K, registration statements, quarterly and annual reports and other reports and filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission or made by management. As a result, there can be no assurance that Lakeland's future results will not be materially different from those described herein as "believed," "projected," "planned," "intended," "anticipated," "can," "estimated" or "expected," or other words which reflect the current view of the Company with respect to future events. We caution readers that these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. With respect to our guidance for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, such metrics are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and its management; actual results will vary, and those variations may be material. The Company hereby expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statement is based, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Lakeland Industries, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com