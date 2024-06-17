Trane Technologies: Introducing Season 4 of the Healthy Spaces Podcast

Join us for conversations with sustainability leaders, startups and scientists about what's next and how we are making a positive impact on people and the planet.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2024 / Welcome to Season 4 of the Healthy Spaces podcast, where we explore how climate technology and innovation are transforming the spaces where we live, work, learn, and play. This season, Dominique Silva, Marketing Leader at Trane Technologies, will be joined by our new co-hosts, Scott Tew, VP of Sustainability, and Oakley Roberts, VP of Innovation.

Building a net-zero future begins with crucial conversations with the innovators who are leading the way, one healthy space at a time. From climate tech startups and investors to STEM nonprofits and customers trialing new technologies, we'll talk about what's next and how we are making a positive impact on people and the planet.

This season, we also want to hear from our listeners. Every episode, we'll highlight stories from you about how you're building healthy spaces in your own organizations and communities. Please visit our website to share your story with us.

The new season will launch July 15.

