Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Neue Kursrakete – Deutsche Aktie im Höhenflug
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P09K | ISIN: IE00BK9ZQ967 | Ticker-Symbol: 2IS
Tradegate
17.06.24
21:47 Uhr
313,10 Euro
+5,20
+1,69 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
309,90314,9022:58
311,40313,7022:00
ACCESSWIRE
17.06.2024 22:50 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trane Technologies: Introducing Season 4 of the Healthy Spaces Podcast

Join us for conversations with sustainability leaders, startups and scientists about what's next and how we are making a positive impact on people and the planet.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2024 / Welcome to Season 4 of the Healthy Spaces podcast, where we explore how climate technology and innovation are transforming the spaces where we live, work, learn, and play. This season, Dominique Silva, Marketing Leader at Trane Technologies, will be joined by our new co-hosts, Scott Tew, VP of Sustainability, and Oakley Roberts, VP of Innovation.

Building a net-zero future begins with crucial conversations with the innovators who are leading the way, one healthy space at a time. From climate tech startups and investors to STEM nonprofits and customers trialing new technologies, we'll talk about what's next and how we are making a positive impact on people and the planet.

This season, we also want to hear from our listeners. Every episode, we'll highlight stories from you about how you're building healthy spaces in your own organizations and communities. Please visit our website to share your story with us.

The new season will launch July 15.

Listen and subscribe to Healthy Spaces on your favorite podcast platforms:
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Trane Technologies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Trane Technologies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/trane-technologies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Trane Technologies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.