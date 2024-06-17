F9Analytics®: Multifamily Enterprise Profit Management Automation With F9Analytics Cluster Pricing

F9Analytics portfolio cluster pricing automates enterprise profit management for multifamily customers seeking performance benchmark pricing across all future unit expirations

With portfolio cluster pricing, multifamily owners and asset managers can now automate enterprise profit management for all expiring leases, including duration pricing, incentive pricing, and equivalent benchmark renewal pricing. With the help of browser multithreading and parallel procession, F9Analytics has significantly reduced the compute times required for customers to execute portfolio-wide pricing updates without sacrificing both the accuracy and transparency of the results.

According to John J. Cona, F9Analytics Chief Executive Officer, "In order to implement the portfolio pricing problem correctly, we had to deliver customers the same mathematical precision and transparency delivered at the unit level, and that is precisely what we have accomplished with automated cluster pricing without exception."

With automated cluster pricing, management can drill-down to analyze the impact of changes in model duration and goodness-of-fit, specific lease assumptions, market incentives, or global market assumptions, to logically identify their effect on price. Unlike AI Models that suffers from hallucinations, F9Analytics Cluster Pricing Models shares the same analytic framework used in all of the sciences, one that is well-understood, auditable, and delivers stakeholders the necessary transparency to make informed decisions.

To find out what makes Multifamily Enterprise Profit Management the superior choice in a competitive market, contact F9Analytics at +1 (213) 444-1678, or visit the website at https://www.f9analytics.com.

About F9Analytics

At F9Analytics, our long-term vision to empower investors with superior pricing technologies that transform older operating paradigms into a dynamic model for performance has taken form. Our commitment to research and development in real estate price management has synthesized into the solutions we envisioned - ready to empower real estate companies with the necessary algorithms to leverage price to generate excess returns - be it in commercial or multifamily residential.

