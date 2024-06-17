Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenues increased 14% in Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023

Gross profit margin improved 3% in FY 2024 compared to FY 2023

Net loss improved 18% in Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023, and 6% in FY 2024 compared to FY 2023

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2024 / Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNOA),a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology-based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, dermatological conditions, podiatry, animal health care and non-toxic disinfectants, today announced financial results for fiscal year 2024 and the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"We are pleased to report continued product-related growth and reduced cash burn in both our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 results. Fueled by significant worldwide demand for our technology, we've expanded our revenue channels and developed new products over the past year," said Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma. "We remain focused on control of expenses and identifying new growth opportunities as we drive the business toward profitability."

Recent Business Highlights

Sonoma continued to grow its distribution network by introducing new products, entering into new partnerships, and working with existing partners to expand our markets:

On May 9, 2024, we announced expansion of our MicrocynAH ® animal health care products in the Menards ® chain of home improvement stores in the United States, through our partner Compana Pet Brands.

animal health care products in the Menards chain of home improvement stores in the United States, through our partner Compana Pet Brands. On April 9, 2024, we announced expansion of our Microcyn Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Solution products line, now available in 250mL, 450mL and 990mL sizes to meet the diverse needs of healthcare professionals and patients.

On January 23, 2024, we launched Lumacyn TM Clarifying Mist, a new direct-to-consumer skincare product, in the United States. Lumacyn is an all-natural daily toner formulated with Microcyn technology to soothe the skin, reduce redness and irritation, and manage blemishes by reducing infection.

Clarifying Mist, a new direct-to-consumer skincare product, in the United States. Lumacyn is an all-natural daily toner formulated with Microcyn technology to soothe the skin, reduce redness and irritation, and manage blemishes by reducing infection. A 2024 publication in the journal Neurourology and Urodynamics highlighted the potential for Microdox®, distributed by our partner, Te Arai BioFarma Ltd, in Australia and New Zealand, in the management of urinary tract infections, or UTIs, in children with neurogenic or non-neurogenic bladder dysfunction.

Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

Total revenue of $3.4 million for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024 increased by $0.4 million, or 14%, from $3.0 million for the same period last year. This increase was due to increased sales in all territories, other than a slight decline in Rest of the World.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, Sonoma reported cost of revenues of $2.3 million resulting in total gross profit of $1.1 million, or 32% of total revenue, compared to a gross profit of $0.9 million, or 29% of total revenue in the same period last year.

Total operating expenses during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 were $2.5 million, up 0.5 million, or 24%, as compared to the same period in the prior year. The primary reasons for this increase were additional research and development expenses related to product development and expanded regulatory efforts in the U.S. and Europe. Due to the improvement in gross margin of 3% compared to the prior year, the additional research and development expenses did not impact the net increase in total expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $1.1 million, down by $0.2 million, or 18%, compared to the same period last year. EBITDA loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 of $1.3 million was up by $0.3 million, or 28%, compared to an EBITDA loss of $1.0 million for the same period last year.

As of March 31, 2024, Sonoma had cash and cash equivalents of $3.1 million.

Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2024

Total revenues for the year ended March 31, 2024 of $12.7 million decreased by $0.6 million as compared to $13.3 million for the year ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in revenue was driven primarily by a decline of $0.9 million in service revenue due to the sale of machinery to a customer in Latin America during the prior year, which management expects to be a one-time event. Product revenues increased 3% from the prior year primarily as a result of increases in Europe and Latin America offset by declines in the United States, Asia and Rest of the World.

For the year ended March 31, 2024, Sonoma reported total revenues of $12.7 million and total cost of revenues of $8.0 million, resulting in total gross profit of $4.7 million, or 37% of total revenues, compared to a gross profit of $4.5 million, or 34% of total revenues, for the same period in the prior year.

Total operating expenses during fiscal year 2024 were $9.4 million, up $0.4 million, or 4%, as compared to the same period in the prior year. The primary reasons for the increase were additional research and development expenses related to product development and expanded regulatory efforts in the U.S. and Europe. Due to the improvement in gross margin in fiscal year 2024 compared to the prior year, total expenses for the year decreased despite the additional research and development expenses.

Net loss during fiscal year 2024 was $4.8 million, down $0.3 million, or 6%, compared to the same period last year. EBITDA loss for fiscal year 2024 of $4.0 million was up $0.4 million, or 10%, compared to an EBITDA loss of $3.6 million for the same period last year.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, eye care, nasal care, oral care, dermatological conditions, podiatry, animal health care and non-toxic disinfectants. The company's products are clinically proven to reduce itch, pain, scarring, and irritation safely and without damaging healthy tissue. In-vitro and clinical studies of HOCl show it to safely manage skin abrasions, lacerations, minor irritations, cuts, and intact skin. The company's products are sold either directly or via partners in 55 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company's principal office is in Boulder, Colorado, with manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com . For partnership opportunities, please contact businessdevelopment@sonomapharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "company"). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "continue," "reduce," "develop," "anticipate," "expect" and "expand," among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company's patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company's products will not be as large as expected, the company's products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company's cash needs or fund further development, as well as uncertainties relative to the Covid pandemic and economic development, varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Microcyn®, MicrocynAH ®, LumacynTM and Microdox® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media and Investor Contact:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ir@sonomapharma.com

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share amounts)



March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,128 $ 3,820 Accounts receivable, net 2,898 2,572 Inventories, net 2,719 2,858 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,541 4,308 Current portion of deferred consideration, net of discount 262 240 Total current assets 12,548 13,798 Property and equipment, net 365 488 Operating lease, right of use assets 286 418 Deferred tax asset 1,145 949 Deferred consideration, net of discount, less current portion 330 505 Other assets 66 73 Total assets $ 14,740 $ 16,231 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 607 $ 841 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,113 2,029 Deferred revenue 478 160 Short-term debt 323 431 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 198 256 Total current liabilities 3,719 3,717 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 87 140 Withholding tax payable 4,710 4,235 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 87 162 Total liabilities 8,603 8,254 Commitments and Contingencies - Stockholders' Equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 714,286 shares authorized at March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 24,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, 15,607,433 and 4,933,550 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 2 5 Additional paid-in capital 203,207 200,904 Accumulated deficit (194,349 ) (189,514 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,723 ) (3,418 ) Total stockholders' equity 6,137 7,977 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,740 $ 16,231

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Revenues $ 3,439 $ 3,014 $ 12,735 $ 13,272 Cost of revenues 2,348 2,150 7,990 8,795 Gross profit 1,091 864 4,745 4,477 Operating expenses Research and development 409 201 1,871 207 Selling, general and administrative 2,091 1,810 7,575 8,840 Total operating expenses 2,500 2,011 9,446 9,047 Loss from operations (1,409 ) (1,147 ) (4,701 ) (4,570 ) Other income (expense), net 50 (292 ) (330 ) (614 ) Loss before income taxes (1,359 ) (1,439 ) (5,031 ) (5,184 ) Income tax benefit 292 131 196 33 Net loss $ (1,067 ) $ (1,308 ) $ (4,835 ) $ (5,151 )

Net loss per share: basic and diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (1.52 ) Weighted-average number of shares: basic and diluted 15,375 4,257 9,090 3,394 Other comprehensive loss Net loss $ (1,067 ) $ (1,308 ) $ (4,835 ) $ (5,151 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments 100 758 695 894 Comprehensive loss $ (967 ) $ (550 ) $ (4,140 ) $ (4,257 )

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (1) Loss from operations minus non-cash expenses EBITDA loss: GAAP loss from operations as reported $ (1,409 ) $ (1,147 ) $ (4,701 ) $ (4,570 ) Non-cash adjustments: Stock-based compensation 69 100 516 669 Depreciation and amortization 41 36 176 125 Non-GAAP loss from operations minus non-cash expenses EBITDA loss $ (1,299 ) $ (1,011 ) $ (4,009 ) $ (3,776 ) (2) Net loss minus non-cash and one-time expenses: GAAP net loss as reported $ (1,067 ) $ (1,308 ) $ (4,835 ) $ (5,151 ) Non-cash adjustments: Stock-based compensation 69 100 516 669 Non-cash foreign exchange transaction losses 199 318 825 692 Income taxes (292 ) (131 ) (196 ) (33 ) Depreciation and amortization 41 36 176 125 Non-GAAP net loss minus non-cash expenses $ (1,050 ) $ (985 ) $ (3,514 ) $ (3,698 ) (3) Operating expenses minus non-cash expenses GAAP operating expenses as reported $ 2,500 $ 2,011 $ 9,446 $ 9,047 Non-cash adjustments: Stock-based compensation (69 ) (100 ) (516 ) (669 ) Depreciation and amortization (41 ) (36 ) (176 ) (125 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses minus non-cash expenses $ 2,390 $ 1,875 $ 8,754 $ 8,253

(1) Loss from operations minus non-cash expenses (EBITDA) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines operating loss minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported operating loss minus operating depreciation and amortization, and operating stock-based compensation. The Company uses this measure for the purpose of modifying the operating loss to reflect direct cash related transactions during the measurement period.

(2) Net loss minus non-cash and one-time expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. The company defines net loss minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported net loss minus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, income taxes, and non-cash foreign exchange transaction losses. The company uses this measure for the purpose of modifying the net loss to reflect only those expenses to reflect direct cash transactions during the measurement period. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not always consistent across, or comparable with, non-GAAP measures disclosed by other companies.

(3) Operating expenses minus non-cash expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines operating expenses minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported operating expenses minus operating depreciation and amortization, and operating stock-based compensation. The Company uses this measure for the purpose of identifying total operating expenses involving cash transactions during the measurement period.

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

REVENUE SCHEDULES

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 $ Change % Change (Unaudited) United States $ 769 $ 825 $ (56 ) (7 %) Europe 1,293 934 359 38 % Asia 568 499 69 14 % Latin America 636 556 80 14 % Rest of the World 173 200 (27 ) (14 %) Total $ 3,439 $ 3,014 $ 425 14 %

Year Ended

March 31,





2024 2023 $ Change % Change United States $ 3,058 $ 3,428 $ (370 ) (11 %) Europe 4,781 4,051 730 18 % Asia 2,298 2,451 (153 ) (6 %) Latin America 1,726 2,383 (657 ) (28 %) Rest of the World 872 959 (87 ) (9 %) Total $ 12,735 $ 13,272 $ (537 ) (4 %)

