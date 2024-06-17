DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Pfizer's Setback in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Trial Clears Path for Sarepta, and Many Other Pharma Companies | DelveInsight

Pfizer's mini-dystrophin gene therapy fordadistrogene movaparvovec failure in the Duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment opens new opportunities for several pharmaceutical companies such as Sarepta Therapeutics (SRP-5051), Santhera Pharmaceuticals/ReveraGen BioPharma (Vamorolone), Taiho Pharmaceutical (TAS-205), FibroGen (Pamrevlumab), and others, to advance their therapies and potentially dominate the DMD market.

LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duchenne muscular dystrophy is the most prevalent type of muscular dystrophy found in children. This genetic condition leads to ongoing muscle weakening and degeneration. It is one among nine different forms of muscular dystrophy.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the US accounted for around ~17K total prevalent cases of Duchenne muscular dystrophy in 2023. The highest cases were found in the children of the 5-9 age group, these numbers are expected to grow by the year 2034.

As per DelveInsight's analysis, the most commonly associated comorbidities accompanied with DMD included the highest cases of scoliosis accounting for around ~20% of cases followed by ADHD, cardiomyopathy, and obsessive-compulsive disorders accounting for around ~19%, ~18%, and ~15% cases respectively in the US in the year 2023.

The standard of care for DMD typically involves a combination of corticosteroids and surgical interventions. Prednisone and deflazacort are commonly prescribed glucocorticoids that have been utilized for over two decades to increase muscular strength in DMD patients. Surgery may be necessary to address contractures, spinal curvature, or scoliosis, which can affect breathing and overall mobility. Additionally, interventions such as pacemakers or other cardiac devices may be utilized to improve heart function.

Sarepta Therapeutics is a key player in the DMD market, boasting three approved assets and two in the current pipeline. Despite its dominance, emerging competition is evident. The historical success rate for market entry varies across the 7MM. Notably, the DMD market exhibits geographic disparities in regulatory approvals, with instances of products approved in one jurisdiction and rejected in another, despite identical clinical data, reflecting the distinct standards of regulatory bodies such as EMA and FDA.

The current US DMD treatment market possesses approved products, EMFLAZA (deflazacort), VYONDYS 53 (golodirsen), EXONDYS 51 (eteplirsen), AMONDYS 45 (casimersen), and VILTEPSO (viltolarsen), ELEVIDYS (delandistrogene moxeparvovec) in patients with DMD.

In January 2024, Santhera Pharmaceuticals announced the introduction of its AGAMREE (vamorolone) to treat DMD patients aged four years and above in Germany. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has officially entered the commercial stage of its biopharma journey with the launch of this drug in Germany.

ELEVIDYS, the first FDA-approved gene therapy for DMD, received accelerated approval in June 2023. However, ICER recently challenged the potential conversion of Sarepta's gene therapy to full approval, citing concerns about the surrogate endpoint used in the approval process.

In the EU4 and the UK, the current market is dominated by steroid therapies along with an approved medication targeting DMD patients with the nonsense mutation, TRANSLARNA (ataluren). In Japan, the only approved treatment is VILTEPSO (viltolarsen).

ELEVIDYS is a prescription gene therapy designed for ambulatory children aged 4 to 5 years with DMD and a confirmed dystrophin gene mutation. It received accelerated approval. Patients will take oral corticosteroids before and after receiving ELEVIDYS and will have weekly blood tests to monitor liver enzyme levels for three months post-treatment. In June 2023, the USFDA approved ELEVIDYS as the first gene therapy for treating pediatric patients aged 4-5 years with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and a confirmed DMD gene mutation.

VYONDYS 53, developed by Sarepta Therapeutics, is prescribed for treating DMD in patients with a specific mutation of the DMD gene that can be addressed by exon 53 skipping. This approval is under the accelerated approval pathway, based on the observed increase in dystrophin production in the skeletal muscle of patients treated with VYONDYS 53. The FDA approved VYONDYS 53 (golodirsen) in December 2019. Additionally, the FDA granted VYONDYS 53 (golodirsen) New Chemical Entity (NCE) exclusivity until December 2024 and Orphan Drug Exclusivity until December 2026.

The DMD market is crowded with so many companies including FibroGen, Santhera Pharmaceutical, Italfarmaco, ReveraGen BioPharma, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, Antisense Therapeutics, Capricor Therapeutics, and others are running clinical trials to improve the treatment space. The DMD pipeline possesses potential drugs in mid-stage developments to be launched shortly.

Some of the promising drugs in the pipeline include Pizuglanstat (TAS-205), SRP-5051, Allogeneic Cardiosphere-derived Cells (CAP-1002), ITF2357 (Givinostat), and others that hold the potential to create a significant positive shift in the DMD market size.

Italfarmaco is developing Givinostat (ITF2357), an oral small molecule that functions as a histone deacetylase inhibitor with potential anti-inflammatory, anti-angiogenic, and antineoplastic properties. ITF2357 increases the production of follistatin protein in muscle cells by inhibiting the HDAC enzyme, leading to increased muscle mass and prevention of muscle degeneration. This action counters the effects of myostatin, helping to alleviate the symptoms of DMD. Givinostat is currently in Phase III trials. The FDA has granted it Orphan Drug, Rare Pediatric Disease, and Fast Track designations for DMD treatment. Additionally, the European Commission has designated Givinostat as an Orphan Medicinal Product for DMD treatment.

TAS-205 (pizuglanstat) is a selective inhibitor of hematopoietic prostaglandin D synthase (HPGDS), developed by Taiho Pharmaceutical. It is being advanced as a treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), effective irrespective of the type of dystrophin gene mutation. By inhibiting HPGDS, which worsens the inflammatory response in the muscles of DMD patients, it helps control the decline in motor function. Currently, it is in Phase III of clinical trials.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the Duchenne muscular dystrophy market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

DelveInsight estimates that the market size for DMD is expected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2023 with a significant CAGR by 2034. The growth of the DMD market is expected to be mainly driven by increased diagnosed incidence, patient awareness, and a robust clinical pipeline during the forecast period (2024-2034).

DelveInsight's latest published market report titled as Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 will help you to discover which market leader is going to capture the largest market share. The report provides comprehensive insights into the DMD country-specific treatment guidelines, patient pool analysis, and epidemiology forecast to help understand the key opportunities and assess the market's underlying potential. The DMD market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Age-specific Cases of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Ambulatory and Non-ambulatory Cases of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Mutation-specific Cases of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Associated Comorbidities in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM DMD market. Highlights include:

11-year Forecast

7MM Analysis

Epidemiology-based Market Forecasting

Historical and Forecasted Market Analysis upto 2034

Emerging Drug Market Uptake

Peak Sales Analysis

Key Cross Competition Analysis

Industry Expert's Opinion

Access and Reimbursement

Download this DMD market report to assess the epidemiology forecasts, understand the patient journeys, know KOLs' opinions about the upcoming treatment paradigms, and determine the factors contributing to the shift in the DMD market. Also, stay abreast of the mitigating factors to improve your market position in the DMD therapeutic space.

