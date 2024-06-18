New FAQ at https://www.keisei100.com/FAQs.htmlanswers questions raised during multiple encouraging interactions with Keisei shareholders ahead of the AGM

Palliser Capital ("Palliser"), the sixth largest shareholder of Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. (9009 JT) ("Keisei") with a stake of 1.98%, published an FAQ on its website today ahead of Keisei's forthcoming annual general meeting ("AGM") on June 27, 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240617480272/en/

The FAQ sets out clear answers to the key questions raised during Palliser's positive engagement with an extensive number of Keisei shareholders and other stakeholders since submitting its proposal for the AGM.

The FAQ complements other existing resources on the website concerning Palliser's engagement with Keisei and proposal to unlock c.US$3bn in value for the benefit of all stakeholders.

For inquiries regarding Keisei's AGM and Palliser's proposal, contact Keisei100@pallisercap.com.

About Palliser Capital

Palliser Capital is a global multi-strategy fund. Our value-oriented investment philosophy is applied to a broad range of opportunities throughout the capital structure with a focus on situations where positive change and value enhancement can be achieved through thoughtful, constructive and long-term engagement with companies and across a range of different stakeholder groups. Palliser is the sixth largest Keisei shareholder with a stake of 1.98%. All available materials concerning Palliser's ongoing engagement with Keisei can be found at: www.keisei100.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240617480272/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Prosek Partners

Brian Schaffer Kiki O'Keeffe

Pro-PalliserKER@Prosek.com