Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2024) - E Ventures Inc. (the "Company" or the "Issuer") is pleased to announce that effective June 17, 2024 ("Effective Date"), the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") has issued an order (the "Order") revoking a cease trade order, originally issued May 23, 2003 for failure to file audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2002. The Issuer subsequently failed to file audited financial statements, interim financial statements, and other continuous disclosure documents.

The issuer has now filed the following continuous disclosure documents:

Audited financial statements, accompanying MD&A and related NI 51-109 Certificates for the years ended December 31, 2021, December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023; Unaudited interim financial statements, accompanying MD&A's and related NI 51-109 Certificated for the interim periods ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, September 30, 2023, and March 31, 2024; Executive compensation disclosure required by Form 51-102F6V for the years ended December 31, 2021, December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023; Audit committee disclosure required by Form 52-110F2, for the years ended December 31, 2021, December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023 (this disclosure was included in the applicable annual MD&A); and Corporate governance disclosure required by Form 58-101F2, for the years ended December 31, 2021, December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2023 (this disclosure was included in the applicable annual MD&A).

The Company does not have any definitive plans in place for the operation of the business at this time. However, the Company will proceed in a search for a business reverse take-over, merger, amalgamation or other form of combination.

Further to the Order, the Company undertakes to the OSC that the Company will not complete:

(a) a restructuring transaction involving, directly or indirectly, an existing or proposed, material underlying business which is not located in Canada,

(b) a reverse takeover with a reverse takeover acquirer that has a direct or indirect, existing or proposed, material underlying business which is not located in Canada, or

(c) a significant acquisition involving, directly or indirectly, an existing or proposed, material underlying business which is not located in Canada,

Unless:

(i) the Issuer files a preliminary prospectus and a final prospectus with the OSC and obtains receipts for the preliminary prospectus and the final prospectus from the OSC; and

(ii) the Issuer files or delivers with the preliminary prospectus and the final prospectus the documents required by Part 9 of National Instrument 41-101 General Prospectus Requirements ("NI 41-101") including a completed personal information form and authorization in the form set out in Appendix A of NI 41-101 for each current and incoming director, executive officer and promoter of the Issuer, and

(iii) the preliminary prospectus and final prospectus contain the information required by applicable securities legislation, including the information required for a probable restructuring transaction, reverse takeover or significant acquisition (as applicable).

In connection with the Company's applications for the revocation of the cease trade order, the Company provided an undertaking to the OSC that it would hold an annual meeting of shareholders within three months of the Effective Date.

The Company has filed a Material Change Report on SEDAR+.

For more information, please contact

E Ventures Inc.

Jon Bridgman, CEO

416-927-7082

