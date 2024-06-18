Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Collaborates with Google Cloud for Real-Time Data Insights

Amdocs now leverages Google Cloud's unified AI-ready data platform to help service providers evolve with cost effective, scalable, and impactful business insights

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2024 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced a collaboration with Google Cloud to accelerate successful data transformations for communications service providers (CSPs) and better provide impactful real-time business insights.

Amdocs' AI and Data Platform (previously DataOne) now leverages Google Cloud's unified AI-ready data platform to help CSPs better leverage data to make business decisions. Further, the platform also uses Google Cloud Architecture Framework to create a layered and service-based architecture that leverages best practices for operational excellence, reliability, cost optimization, performance optimization, security, privacy and compliance. The result is a unified, telecom-specific real-time data source that integrates information from various systems across the business.

By combining Amdocs' data insights with Google Cloud's AI capabilities and BigQuery's data assets, service providers can unlock new opportunities for innovation and efficiency, transforming customer experiences, business operations and revenue performance, helping CSPs evolve into true AI-driven service providers.

"Our collaboration streamlines the integration of diverse data sources, enabling real-time decision-making and personalized customer experiences," said Vivek Gupta, Director, Telco Industry, Google Cloud. "This joint approach empowers CSPs to accelerate new revenue possibilities aligned with significant insights coming from their business."

"Data is the foundation of any AI-powered experience, including the burgeoning world of generative AI experiences," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, Amdocs. "Yet, data is complex, and accessing it in a scalable, performant way that enables high-value insights is challenging. We are therefore excited about our collaboration with Google Cloud to simplify the process for service providers, helping them develop a competitive edge and deliver real-time, AI-driven outcomes based on enterprise-scale data readiness."

Amdocs will be demonstrating its Google Cloud supported AI and Data Platform capabilities at TM Forum's Digital Transformation World, June 18-20, Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.89 billion in fiscal 2023. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

